The Only Recap You Need Before Venom: The Last Dance

It's the end of an era! The billion dollar "Venom" trilogy comes to a close this fall with "Venom: The Last Dance." The sequel teases the conclusion of the saga between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the extraterrestrial symbiote he's bonded with to become the lethal protector Venom. "The Last Dance" is the sequel to 2018's "Venom" and 2021's "Venom: Let There Be a Carnage," which have been enormously successful at the worldwide box office. Since the start of the trilogy, the characters have even crossed over to other universes in mid-credits scene and introduced plenty of plot threads to be resolved.

With so many moving pieces and loose ends still at play, there's a lot to remember going into "The Last Dance." More than offering Eddie and the Venom symbiote one last ride, there are subplots brewing since 2018 waiting to be paid off, including from movies outside of the "Venom" trilogy. Here is everything you need to remember before watching "Venom: The Last Dance" to make sure you're fully prepared for the superhero sequel.