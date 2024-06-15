Bizarre Canceled Superman Movies We Never Got To See

There is yet another Superman reboot on the horizon, this time courtesy of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and much of it is being kept under wraps. This is, dare I say, a good thing, because the last thing we need is yet another troubled Superman production. Despite the character's enduring cinematic legacy, almost none of his cinematic solo outings can be discussed without their lingering baggage: creative infighting, script leaks, casting rumor mills, and even the occasional director's cut long after release. For a hero that is seemingly impenetrable, the Man of Steel sure has taken a beating in development hell.

Part of the problem is that nobody can quite agree on who Superman is or should be. In the early days, Warner Bros. avoided bogging Superman down in comics lore. Then, when fans became outraged over creative liberties, the studio frantically tried to cater to them. Superman used to strive for a clean, boy scout look. Then, Batman's darkness swept the nation, and suddenly Superman looked silly. Clark Kent needed to become dark and brooding, which we have since driven into the ground with years of the Snyderverse. Will Gunn and Safran course correct in some other way? Well, they have plenty of material to work with, if they do.

Here are just some of Superman's production detours from over the years, both live-action and animated.