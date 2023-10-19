Matthew Vaughn's Unmade Superman Trilogy Would've Tried To Make Richard Donner Proud

As a filmmaker, Matthew Vaughn seems incapable of taking the material he's working with seriously. It's a quality that's allowed him to carve out a niche as a specialist in deliberately irreverent genre fare like "Stardust" and "Kick-Ass but made him a bit of a poor match for "X-Men: First Class" (a film that, like most other "X-Men" films, aspires to be fairly earnest). It can also make his "Kingsman" films pretty polarizing since they allow him to double-dip on his juvenile humor to the point of self-indulgence. In fact, the one time Vaughn tried to play things seriously with that franchise, the result was the tonally bizarre prequel "The King's Man."

This is all to say that Vaughn's abandoned "Superman" trilogy always seemed like an odd proposition. As he's talked about on many occasions over the years, Vaughn and his "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" cohort, writer Mark Millar, approached Warner Bros. in 2008 in the hopes of convincing the studio to sign off on their vision for a hopeful and uplifting trio of films about the Man of Steel. WB would ultimately pass on the project in favor of Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder's own Superman film, "Man of Steel," launching Snyder's DC Extended Universe in the process.

DC's movie and TV universe is now on the verge of undergoing a massive reboot spearheaded by newly-appointed DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Appearing on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Variety), Vaughn confirmed he's "been talking" with Gunn and Safran about a potential collaboration, but indicated that nothing's come of it yet. This also led to him taking a trip down memory lane and recounting how his and Millar's "Superman" trilogy would've been their attempt to channel Richard Donner's own classic cinematic take on the superhero.