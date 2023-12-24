Why Aquaman Was Off-Limits In Justice League Unlimited

"Justice League Unlimited" is a pinnacle of superhero cartoons. Had its airing not intersected with my childhood, my fascination with comics probably wouldn't have blossomed the way it did.

The terrific final product wasn't a sign of the creators always working under ideal conditions, however. In the 2000s, Warner Bros. was quite particular about letting DC Comics characters appear in more than one show at a time, apparently out of concern that audiences would be confused by multiple versions of the same character — hence the infamous "Bat-Embargo." 2004, the year that "Justice League Unlimited" began, also saw the premiere of "The Batman," a solo cartoon about, well, Batman, but set in a different continuity. Batman's villains and supporting cast were therefore off-limits to the "Justice League" team (though not the Dark Knight himself, who was evidently too much of a well-established centerpiece to be written out).

Gotham City wasn't the only corner of the DC Universe hit by this embargo. Aquaman and his associated characters were also made verboten after "Justice League Unlimited" season 1. Even if you're an ardent DC fan, you're probably not familiar with any "Aquaman" media produced at this time. Well, there's a good reason for that.