How Harrison Ford Influences Alan Ritchson's Reacher Performance
Ask Alan Ritchson which action hero's footsteps Jack Reacher follows in, and the answer might surprise you: this week, the "Reacher" star told Variety that he thinks his hulking, skull-knocking do-gooder shares some DNA with Harrison Ford action heroes of decades past. Why? Both men tend to grumble their way through their action scenes as if they're spitting mad at the idea of having to pause whatever they were already doing that day to kick some butt.
"The way that he can make you laugh as he grunts the line through gritted teeth," Ritchson tells the outlet, "We don't have a lot of men that can do that these days." Variety cites both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone as two '80s stars whose work the actor admires, but Ford brings something different to the table, a quality that Jack Reacher has too. "It's something that I like to bring to characters," Ritchson says. "That grizzled malice while finding a way to remain likable."
This is an apt comparison, given that the version of the hero adapted from Lee Child's book series for Prime Video is funny and endearing despite his Neanderthal exterior and habit of killing half the people he comes across. Reacher isn't nearly as quippy as, say, Indiana Jones, but he's certainly as grumpy. In the show's first season especially (season 2 reveals him to have a close old friend group), the character postures as a sort of larger-than-life mystery man who's content saying as few words as possible. It's a schtick that gets old quickly, but the show gives it a rest eventually — and milks it for a few good jokes in the meantime.
Saving the world through gritted teeth
Ritchson describes the fine line between Reacher's loner reputation and his role in season 2 to the outlet, saying, "It's walking that line between being too stoic or hostile or being warm and friendly, but also remaining in the state of emotional availability that's authentic to Reacher." Ford's acerbic characters often walk that line too; in roles from "Star Wars" to "Shrinking," he plays guys who I'd definitely have the urge to hug if I met them — despite my better judgment telling me they could kill me with just a withering glare.
"Reacher" returns this week with a second season that trades in Margrave, Georgia for the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, where people the wandering antihero once worked with are being tossed out of helicopters for reasons as yet unknown. The disturbing new plot gives Reacher a chance to reconnect with some of his old teammates from the military special investigations team, including returning season 1 favorite Neagley (Maria Sten), old almost-flame Karla (Serinda Swan), and reformed troublemaker David (Shaun Sipos). "I do think people are going to love the familiarity that he has with his team and the banter we haven't seen before," Ritchson told Variety. "We get to see Reacher in his element."
The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 2 are now available on Prime Video.