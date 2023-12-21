What Critics Are Saying About Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Ladies and gentlemen, blobfishes and goblin sharks, put your fins together for the long-awaited return of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, aka the King of Atlantis. The sea-dwelling superhero played by Jason Momoa has been away from the big screen for five years (aside from a post-credits cameo in "The Flash"), but this week he returns in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." After three DC Comics-based box office bombs in a row this year ("Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle"), Warner Bros. is hoping to score a win with Aquaman's second solo outing — but the signs so far aren't positive.

Between rumors of behind-the-scenes turmoil and a review embargo lifting just a few hours before preview showings begin in North America, some fans feared that "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" might stink worse than a fish market. Based on the first wave of reviews, it seems those fears were justified.

/Film's own review is one of the more favorable takes with a score of 7/10, with Rafael Motamayor concluding that "it's not as good as the original, but it is still one of the better superhero films of the year." That faint praise aside, though, things aren't looking good for Arthur Curry. With 52 reviews counted so far, its Rotten Tomatoes score is currently sitting at 37%. Let's take a closer look at the reviews behind that score.