Daily Podcast: Reactions To The 94th Academy Awards
On the March 28, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the 94th Academy Awards.
Opening Banter: Ryan has Covid. How is he doing?
In The News:
- Ryan provides a brief weekly box office update
In Our Feature Presentation: Let's talk about the 94th Academy Awards.
-
-
Brief thoughts
- Viewership is up
-
Nielsen fast nationals issued by ABC, Sunday night's telecast drew 15.4 million total viewers, up 56 percent from last year's early count; in the demo, the show up 68 percent, reporting a 3.2 rating thus far.
-
The 2021 Oscars drew 10.4 million along with a 2.1 demo rating, which both were record lows.
-
-
Pre-recording categories
-
The hosts
- Who was the big winner of the night?
-
Dune won a lot of awards: Best Sound, Score, Editing, Production Design, Cinematography, Visual Effects
-
The biggest industry news of the awards: CODA's Best Picture Win Is The First For A Streaming Service – And Apple Beat Netflix To The Punch
-
CODA: That sweet CODA acceptance speech moment: CODA Star Troy Kotsur Is The Second Deaf Actor To Win An Oscar
-
The Last Three Daniel Craig James Bond Films Won The Oscar For Best Original Song
-
- Who was the biggest loser of the night?
-
Chris Rock/Will Smith, more on that in a bit
-
The Oscar Twitter Polls: The Oscars Cheer Moment Proves The Internet Cannot Be Trusted With Power
-
- The Slap
-
At first it was unclear
-
How weird was this? How did it affect the rest of the broadcast
-
Who is wrong?
-
BJ: What Happened Between Chris Rock And Will Smith During The Oscars?
-
Don't Let Questlove's Deserved Oscar Win And Emotional Speech For Summer Of Soul Get Overshadowed
-
- Will Smith finally gets his Oscar, but is it tainted now?
- Other observations:
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.