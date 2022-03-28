Daily Podcast: Reactions To The 94th Academy Awards

On the March 28, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the 94th Academy Awards.

Opening Banter: Ryan has Covid. How is he doing?

In The News:

Ryan provides a brief weekly box office update Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past $800 Million At The Domestic Box Office And Into The Record Books



In Our Feature Presentation: Let's talk about the 94th Academy Awards.

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.