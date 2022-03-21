New Morbius Featurette Teases A Multiverse Connection

"The multiverse has officially opened, and there's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up," says Leto in the latest "Morbius" featurette. It's no surprise to see Sony leaning even harder on using the multiverse aspect to sell the movie, coming on the heels of "No Way Home" and its record-smashing run at the box office. Last year's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" was similarly one of the biggest box office hits of the pandemic era thus far, so what better way to encourage people to give "Morbius" a shot than to play up the idea of the living vampire coming face-to-face with Eddie Brock and his symbiote counterpart?

Sony isn't waiting to see if "Morbius" is a success before getting the ball rolling on other Spider-Man antihero or villain movies. Besides the already-in-the-works "Venom 3," the studio has "A Most Violent Year" and "Triple Frontier" director J.C. Chandor calling the shots on a "Kraven the Hunter" film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter opposite a rapidly-growing cast that includes Russell Crowe and Christopher Abbott as the villainous Foreigner. There's also a "Madame Web" movie in the pipeline, with Dakota Johnson starring in the title role opposite "Euphoria" alum Sydney Sweeney. S.J. Clarkson ("Jessica Jones") is directing that film based on a script penned by "Morbius" writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, so one merely hopes these movies are even half as weird and wild as they read on-paper.

"Morbius" will finally make its way into theaters on April 1, 2022.