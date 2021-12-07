Venom 3 Is In The Works, According To Producer Amy Pascal

"Let There Be Carnage" saw Andy Serkis take over as director from "Venom" helmer Ruben Fleischer, with Kelly Marcel once again writing the script. It's clear that Serkis, Marcel, and Hardy listened to the critical feedback to Eddie and Venom's first outing; as /Film's Chris Evangelista rightly noted in his review, "Let There Be Carnage" does away with any pretense of being "a dark, shadowy, potentially violent antihero story" in favor of playing out as a zany queer-coded rom-com by way of a superhero action movie. It's a juggling act that requires a delicate balance of tones — so it only makes sense to bring Serkis back for "Venom 3," yes?

In an interview with Metro, Serkis made it clear he's game to return for the third "Venom" movie. Much like Pascal, though, he avoided confirming anything definite:

"Well, hopefully ... I don't want to count our chickens. But yeah, of course [I would return for Venom 3]. It was such a fun world to play in."

No doubt, the main reason everyone's wary of talking about "Venom 3" is they want to avoid inadvertently spilling any details about "No Way Home" and how, if at all, Eddie and Venom fit into the movie. And by "everyone," I mean everybody but Hardy, who's been parading around in a "No Way Home" baseball hat for months.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" arrives on Blu-ray on December 14, 2021, three days before "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters.