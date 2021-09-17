Superhero Bits: Tom Hardy Spotted In Spider-Man: No Way Home Hat, Shang-Chi's Ten Rings Design Evolution & More

Over on Twitter, @MarvlUpdates snagged a photo of Tom Hardy sporting a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" promotional hat, which has many fans thinking that the actor will be appearing as Eddie Brock/Venom in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The photo is said to have come from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" stuntman and "Cobra Kai" TV series director Lin Oeding on Instagram, where it was found by the Spider-Man Brasil account on Twitter. But it has since been deleted from the original source.

We're not buying this as confirmation of some kind of Venom appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." After all, celebrities get promotional items from the studios they work for all the time. If you look at the shirt that Tom Hardy is wearing in the photo, it's a "Cobra Kai" shirt, which is a Sony Pictures Television production. So maybe Tom Hardy just likes wearing free stuff on relaxing days? We'll find out soon enough.