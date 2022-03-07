How Does The Batman's Opening Weekend Compare To Other Superhero Movies?

It seems the world was, in fact, eager for yet another iteration of the Dark Knight. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" actually exceeded the original estimates with its three-day-debut at the box office, with Variety reporting the film brought in $134 million from theaters in North America (up from the $128.5 million initially projected) and $120 million from 74 international markets, putting its global total at $254 million.

"The Batman" would have easily claimed the best U.S. opening weekend for a superhero movie in the pandemic era had it not been for the massive success of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." The Marvel Cinematic Universe film nearly doubled the launch for Reeves' movie, debuting with $260 million back in December 2021. EntTelligence (via Deadline) also reports that roughly 20 million people saw "No Way Home" in North America during its first weekend of release versus 9.5 million for "The Batman" (though the final stats indicate that number is closer to 10 million).

Of course, it's no mystery as to why "The Batman" fell well short of Spidey's debut. Not only is that movie 28 minutes longer than "No Way Home" (which meant fewer daily showtimes), the latter marked the culmination of the MCU's "Spider-Man" trilogy starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Throw in some fan-favorite heroes and villains from Sony's other "Spider-Man" movies, and you have a true cinematic "event," as opposed to a brand-new, standalone take on a superhero who's been played by three different actors on the big screen in the last 10 years alone.