Daily Podcast: New Muppet TV Series & Paramount Reveals Their Future Movie & TV Plans
On the February 16, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a new "Muppet" TV series and all the Paramount news announced yesterday.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Ryan: New Muppet Series Will Star The Electric Mayhem, Nostalgia Expert Adam Goldberg Involved
The Muppets history with Disney
Is this a good pairing?
- Peter (og Sandy): New Star Trek Film With J.J. Abrams Cast In The Works, Could Shoot This Year
Place bets on if this will actually happen this year
What do we think the plot could be?
Ryan (og Sandy): Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is The Start Of A Planned Trilogy
- Peter (og Ben): Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Spin-Off Movies Coming To Paramount+
We knew: computer animated movie from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
"a series of villain-driven TMNT films" are on the schedule following the release
Who could it be?
Shredder, Krang, Bebop, Rocksteady, and the Foot Clan, Baxter Stockman
- Peter mentions that other movie stuff was announced:
- Ryan (og Jeremy): All Paramount Movies Will Stream Exclusively On Paramount+ By 2024, Scream And Jackass Forever Will Be Streaming This March
"Scream" and "Jackass Forever" are both coming to Paramount+ in March of 2022, only months after debuting in theaters.
the studio is willingly bypassing "lucrative and profitable short-term licensing revenue" in an attempt to play the long game, growing their in-home library of available titles on streaming and (ideally) expanding their subscription base in the years to come.
Showtime originals added?
- Mention:
Does this make Paramount a real player?
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
