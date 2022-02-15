New Muppet Series Will Star The Electric Mayhem, Nostalgia Expert Adam Goldberg Involved

It's no secret that Disney hasn't known what to do with "The Muppets" over the past couple years, but that is about to change — a new series is in development at Disney+ centered on Jim Henson's beloved creations. Now, we have some new story details about the show which confirm that none other than Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem will be taking center stage for this one, and none other than Adam Goldberg ("The Goldbergs") is involved in the project.

The news was initially reported by Giant Freaking Robot, but we have confirmed the news with our own sources close to the production and can speak to its accuracy. The currently untitled show will focus on the Muppet rock band, who made their debut back in 1975 on "The Muppet Show," as they look to record a full-length album after spending life on the road as rockstars. The goal is to focus on the music industry and how it has changed over the years, particularly since these characters were first introduced. Recording the album will be "easier said than done," per the report.

New characters will be entering the fold alongside Dr. Teeth and the gang, including a pair of human sisters named Hannah and Nora. Hannah is described as "a social media star and influencer who has created something of an online empire through her wildly successful make-up videos" while Nora, a one-time music executive who put her life on hold to help raise Hannah, "is setting her sights back on the music industry" and will be "managing and helping this Muppets' group get into the studio and make it happen for an album after all this time." Lastly, there's a techie Lyle who is looking to get back with Nora, his now ex-girlfriend.