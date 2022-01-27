20% Said This Is Their Most Anticipated Superhero Movie Of 2022

Coming in at the very top of our list with more than 20% of the vote was "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the long-awaited sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange." While we've seen Benedict Cumberbatch show up elsewhere over the last handful of years, including the massive box office hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home," this is only his second solo film, marking the largest gap ever between installments within the MCU. It seems that wait has built up quite a bit of anticipation on the part of moviegoers.

Coming in just behind Marvel's mystical romp through the multiverse is director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," with just under 18% of the vote. Starring Robert Pattinson, this will be a brand new take on the famed DC hero, and a long one at that, as the film is clocking in at just shy of three hours. Be that as it may, it seems audiences are ready for the long ride.

Coming in at number three is another multiverse-spanning Marvel adventure in the form of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," which took in over 15% of the vote. People are eager to see Miles Morales grace the big screen once again following his debut in the 2018 Oscar-winning hit.

Just behind the animated Spidey sequel is "Thor: Love and Thunder," which earned just below 15% of the vote. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, it serves as the follow-up to 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," with Taika Waititi back in the director's chair.

Rounding out the top five was "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther," which earned just over 12% of the vote. The movie will have to move on without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa following his untimely passing, and the sequel has faced other hurdles as well during its production.

The final three entries on the list are "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" with nearly 8% of the vote, "The Flash" (a DC Comics multiverse with Michael Keaton returning as Batman) with about 6%, and last but not least, The Rock's "Black Adam" with almost 6% of the vote.