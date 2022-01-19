Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Delayed Again Due To Positive Covid Tests

Working during the pandemic has obviously been hard for everyone, and the movie and TV industry is no exception. After shutting down for several months, the top Hollywood studios and guilds agreed on a set of safety protocols for production in September 2020, not long after "Jurassic World Dominion" became one of the first major films to resume shooting (and helping to provide a model for others to follow). Those protocols have been tweaked and extended many times since then, with the latest iteration expected to stay in place until mid-February amidst the spike in cases attributed to the omicron variant.

With health and safety being the top priorities, a number of shows or films have been forced to halt production lately due to outbreaks among their cast and crew. Recent examples include CBS' "NCIS" and Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Picard," the latter of which shut down after, alarmingly, more than 50 employees tested positive, including cast members from zone A. (Per the Screen Actors Guild, "Zone A is any perimeter within which activity occurs without physical distancing or the use of PPE. In most cases, this will mean performers working on set with no protection alongside crew.")

According to THR, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has now joined the ranks of movies that recently paused filming due to an outbreak of cases among its staff. Adding insult to injury, this news arrives just as the MCU sequel was due to restart production after going on a hiatus to allow co-star Letitia Wright the time she needed to recover from an injury she suffered while performing a stunt in August 2021.