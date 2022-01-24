Daily Podcast: Batman's Running Time, Ahsoka Casting, MonsterVerse TV Series & More
On the January 24, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including release date changes, Skydance leaving Paramount, a MonsterVerse TV series, "The Batman" running time, and "Ahsoka" casting.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Mention really quick: Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Officially The Fourth Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time
How high will it go?
- Release Dates:
- (og Jeremy): Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Release Dates Have Been Delayed Again
previously scheduled for a September 30, 2022 and July 7, 2023.
New dates: July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024.
"in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic."
- (og Jenna): Paramount Reportedly Shifts Release Dates For A Quiet Place, Transformers, And More
A Quiet Place 3 from March 31, 2023 to September 22, 2023.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts from June 9, 2023, to July 19, 2024.
Will we see more movies pushed back?
Ryan: Skydance Media Ditches Paramount, Sets New Deal With Apple
-
Ryan: MonsterVerse TV Series Coming To Apple TV+ From Chris Black And Matt Fraction
- Peter (og Witney): The Batman Will Be Nearly 3 Hours Long
175 minutes.
If you don't count serials or directors cuts, this is the longest Batman movie.
Debopriyaa: A 4-Hour Cut Of The Batman Was Test Screened By Warner Bros.
- Ryan: Mary Elizabeth Winstead Enters The Star Wars Universe, Joins The Ahsoka Cast
Who might she be playing?
Ryan plugs An Intimate Conversation With The Fraggles From Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock [Interview]
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
