MonsterVerse TV Series Coming To Apple TV+ From Chris Black And Matt Fraction

On the surface, there is potentially a lot to like here. Fraction, in particular, is a truly accomplished comic book writer and has been making his way into Hollywood as well. His inclusion is fascinating. It also sounds like this will be picking up in the aftermath of 2014's "Godzilla," directed by Gareth Edwards, which kicked off this franchise as we know it. The premise sounds TV-friendly, though it still sounds like the scale will be there, which is pretty impressive considering that this is going to be a TV show and not a movie. What that means for the budget is anyone's guess.

Thus far the franchise consists of four movies. The other entries to date include 2017's "Kong: Skull Island," 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," and 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong." To date, the films have grossed $1.94 billion at the global box office and, perhaps with the exception of "King of the Monsters," have all performed quite well. "Godzilla vs. Kong" was one of the biggest hits of 2021, even with it being available on HBO Max in the U.S. in addition to being in theaters. But that point, in itself, raises another great question.