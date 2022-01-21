Paramount Reportedly Shifts Release Dates For A Quiet Place, Transformers, And More

"A Quiet Place 3," which is a working title, was originally supposed to hit theaters on March 31, 2023, and is moving to September 22, 2023. John Krasinski who directed the first two films and played Lee Abbott won't be directing this one. The director's chair was originally set to be filled by Jeff Nichols ("Take Shelter"), but in October of 2021, it was reported that he had stepped away. Now it will be directed by "Pig" filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. Krasinski spoke in the past of what he was thinking in terms of a third film, saying:

"It's interesting, I genuinely hadn't thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."

It might take a bit, but who knows? Maybe we'll get more films in this universe.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is doing a big jump from June 9, 2023, to July 19, 2024. This one will be a prequel and will feature characters from "Beast Wars," the animated series about the descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons, which resemble prehistoric animals. The film will be set in New York City in 1994, and they'll likely be fighting against Terrorcons, which are sort of zombie versions of Transformers. Filming on the Steven Caple Jr.-directed project wrapped in October 2021.