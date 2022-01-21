Paramount Reportedly Shifts Release Dates For A Quiet Place, Transformers, And More
Sigh. It's fine. Everything is fine.
As I stop myself from using the dog in the fire drinking coffee meme, let me explain what I'm talking about. IndieWire is reporting that Paramount has moved some theatrical releases. One of those is "A Quiet Place 3," and that's not the only big name making a move. "Mission: Impossible 7" is moving for the fifth time as well as a slew of others. It's also going to shift "Mission: Impossible 8" to a later date. The franchise's move has been confirmed by the site through a Paramount representative, though they declined to comment on the other films.
Sad as it is, none of this is unexpected. With the Omicron variant still an issue and people concerned about transmission in movie theaters (many of which allow you to remove your mask to eat and drink), it's no big shock that this is affecting bottom lines across the industry. We have a list of the changing dates for the films below, and they include "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" as well.
On the Move Yet Again
The film "Under the Boardwalk" was originally supposed to come out on September 22, 2022, but, as of the time of this reporting, no longer has a release date. "Blazing Samurai," on the other hand, actually received a release date of July 22, 2022, where it previously had none. The animated film stars the voices of Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks, George Takei, Djimon Hounsou, and Michelle Yeoh.
"Secret Headquarters," a superhero film starring Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams was originally supposed to debut on August 12, 2022. It has now been moved forward(?!) to August 5, 2022, in a move that seems to raise more questions than it answers.
Now the big ones. "Mission: Impossible 7," which was supposed to premiere on September 20, 2022, is moving almost a year to July 14, 2023. That will bump "Mission: Impossible 8" from July 7, 2023, in theory, to July 28, 2024.
Sequel or Spinoff, It's Going to Be a Longer Wait
"A Quiet Place 3," which is a working title, was originally supposed to hit theaters on March 31, 2023, and is moving to September 22, 2023. John Krasinski who directed the first two films and played Lee Abbott won't be directing this one. The director's chair was originally set to be filled by Jeff Nichols ("Take Shelter"), but in October of 2021, it was reported that he had stepped away. Now it will be directed by "Pig" filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. Krasinski spoke in the past of what he was thinking in terms of a third film, saying:
"It's interesting, I genuinely hadn't thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who's on the other end of those fires?' But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one."
It might take a bit, but who knows? Maybe we'll get more films in this universe.
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is doing a big jump from June 9, 2023, to July 19, 2024. This one will be a prequel and will feature characters from "Beast Wars," the animated series about the descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons, which resemble prehistoric animals. The film will be set in New York City in 1994, and they'll likely be fighting against Terrorcons, which are sort of zombie versions of Transformers. Filming on the Steven Caple Jr.-directed project wrapped in October 2021.