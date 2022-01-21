Skydance Media Ditches Paramount, Sets New Deal With Apple

During the pandemic, Skydance began focusing more on streaming. "The Old Guard" went to Netflix, with both "Without Remorse" and "The Tomorrow War" going to Amazon. Plus, they worked with Michael Bay on Netflix's "6 Underground" and have "The Adam Project" starring Ryan Reynolds also set up at Netflix. Meanwhile, their last theatrical release, the "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins," bombed in brutal fashion. Not to mention that 2019 releases such as "Terminator: Dark Fate" and "Gemini Man" also failed to live up to financial expectations.

All of this to say, outside of the established franchises that can still flow through Paramount, Skydance may be better suited to the streaming world. And, to that point, Apple has demonstrated that is very serious about making major inroads through Apple TV+ in this department. Case in point, they've got Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" on deck, and both "CODA" and "The Tragedy of Macbeth" in the awards season conversation this year. But Skydance can provide popcorn fare like "World War Z" or "Geostorm," which Apple is sorely lacking right now.

In many ways, the partnership makes sense as Skydance and Apple already had a deal in place for animated films, with "Spellbound" currently in development. Plus, they have a couple of TV shows together with "Foundation" and the upcoming "The Big Door Prize." If Skydance was looking to make a new deal, this is a logical fit.