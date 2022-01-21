An Intimate Conversation With The Fraggles From Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock [Interview]

Hello there, Fraggles.

Gobo: Hello silly creature Ryan! Woo hoo!

How are you today?

Red: We're awesome!

Gobo: We're doing pretty good.

Oh, wonderful.

Boober: It's good. I woke up with a little crick in my neck there; that's it. But other than that, we're pretty good.

If it helps, Boober, I really like your hat. Do you know where I could get one of those myself?

Boober: Oh, I made this. I made this. Before I did laundry, I was a knitter.

Oh, okay. You're very good at knitting; I love your hat.

Boober: Oh, thank you. Thank you...

Gobo: It took him seven days to make that.

Boober: My fingers got too sore, so I switched hobbies.

Now Red, your hair is so wonderful. It sticks out...

Red: It's amazing, isn't it? Yeah!

It is so amazing! How do you get it to do that?

Red: Oh gosh, let's see. I get some sticky sap and some string, and whatever I find lying around and I tie it all up, so it sticks up. But then I have to take it out when I go to bed at night, and then that takes a while. Anyway, it's like having my own cheering section when I do all my sports and games and things. Woo hoo! I'm glad you like it!

It's worth it. It's worth it, Red. It looks so good.

Red: Oh yes. Woo!

Gobo, I really like your sense of adventure. Where does that come from? What makes you such an adventurous little creature?

Gobo: Thanks, silly creature Ryan. I got it all from my Uncle Traveling Matt. When I was a young Fraggle, he used to take me with him on adventures, and then one day he said to me, "You know what Gobo, if you want to be, you can be as brave and courageous of an explorer as I am." I wanted to follow in his footsteps, so I think that's where I got it from. I like the adventure.

I know you guys are hesitant with us silly creatures sometimes, but do you like talking to us silly creatures? Are you okay with us silly creatures?

Gobo: I do.

Boober: This is the first time we've done this. You seem nice.

Red: Yeah! You sound fun!

Boober: I can't see you, but you seem nice.

Gobo: I see the silly creature every day when I go out to get the postcard from my Uncle Traveling Matt, and I think I'm learning that silly creatures are like us. They like to get along and have parties, and I heard the silly creature singing one time, so I think you guys like to sing too.

We do. I know you guys love to sing. Do any of you have a favorite song?

Red: Oh, we've got a new song in Fraggle Rock called, "Party Down in Fraggle Rock Tonight." Woo!

Gobo: Okay, party down in Fraggle Rock today!

It's catchy.

Gobo: It's the new craze. For me, I love the song that my Uncle Traveling Matt, taught me. It goes, "Every morning, every day. Every evening, calling me away!" Yep. Old Fraggle standard.

I know you're just getting to know us silly creatures, but do you think you would like to sing for an audience if you had the chance? Or do you just like doing that for just you Fraggles?

Red: I like having an audience, yeah!

Boober: Can I just address that? You're raising an interesting question and that is, is outer space really part of our ecosystem? I don't know. I really don't know if we are in the same universe even.

Red: He's asking the big questions here.

Boober: Somebody's got to.

Gobo: I think the answer to your question, Ryan, is another question, which is, if we were to sing with the silly creatures, would you dance and party along?

Of course! Of course, we would! We would love to.

Boober: Then come on in! Come on in!

Red: Woo!

Gobo: It's a party of silly creatures, Ryan!

Red: Woohoo! Party down in outer space!

Gobo: Oh yeah.

You know Fraggles, I've got to go, but thank you so much today. It was lovely talking to you, and hopefully you get to know us silly creatures a little better, okay?

Gobo: Aw, it was nice to meet you, Ryan.

Red: It was awesome chatting with you, silly creature, Ryan. Woo hoo!