An Intimate Conversation With The Fraggles From Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock [Interview]
Jim Henson truly thrived in the 1980s, and one of the legendary artist's most beloved creations from that era is undoubtedly "Fraggle Rock." The musical Muppets series about silly little creatures who live in a series of complex societies out of view of humans is unique within the Henson library. Now, decades later, it's back with a brand new series titled "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" that debuted today on Apple TV+.
While the main Muppets largely existed in the human world, the Fraggles of "Fraggle Rock" had an entire universe built out for them. They have a whole society filled with their own rules (and songs). They don't quite understand us humans and believe the space we occupy is outer space, referring to us as "silly creatures." It was arguably some of the best world-building that Henson's name was ever attached to, and the results were utterly delightful.
Fortunately, not much has changed with the Fraggles themselves in the years since the original show made it to air. I can say this from experience, as I recently had the chance to speak with some of the show's stars — namely Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, and Wembley Fraggle. Yes, indeed, I was called upon by my duty as an entertainment journalist to do perhaps the most important interview of my career and speak with the Fraggles on behalf of their new series. Below are my findings from this intimate conversation with the Fraggles.
Gobo, Red, and Boober Fraggle
Hello there, Fraggles.
Gobo: Hello silly creature Ryan! Woo hoo!
How are you today?
Red: We're awesome!
Gobo: We're doing pretty good.
Oh, wonderful.
Boober: It's good. I woke up with a little crick in my neck there; that's it. But other than that, we're pretty good.
If it helps, Boober, I really like your hat. Do you know where I could get one of those myself?
Boober: Oh, I made this. I made this. Before I did laundry, I was a knitter.
Oh, okay. You're very good at knitting; I love your hat.
Boober: Oh, thank you. Thank you...
Gobo: It took him seven days to make that.
Boober: My fingers got too sore, so I switched hobbies.
Now Red, your hair is so wonderful. It sticks out...
Red: It's amazing, isn't it? Yeah!
It is so amazing! How do you get it to do that?
Red: Oh gosh, let's see. I get some sticky sap and some string, and whatever I find lying around and I tie it all up, so it sticks up. But then I have to take it out when I go to bed at night, and then that takes a while. Anyway, it's like having my own cheering section when I do all my sports and games and things. Woo hoo! I'm glad you like it!
It's worth it. It's worth it, Red. It looks so good.
Red: Oh yes. Woo!
Gobo, I really like your sense of adventure. Where does that come from? What makes you such an adventurous little creature?
Gobo: Thanks, silly creature Ryan. I got it all from my Uncle Traveling Matt. When I was a young Fraggle, he used to take me with him on adventures, and then one day he said to me, "You know what Gobo, if you want to be, you can be as brave and courageous of an explorer as I am." I wanted to follow in his footsteps, so I think that's where I got it from. I like the adventure.
I know you guys are hesitant with us silly creatures sometimes, but do you like talking to us silly creatures? Are you okay with us silly creatures?
Gobo: I do.
Boober: This is the first time we've done this. You seem nice.
Red: Yeah! You sound fun!
Boober: I can't see you, but you seem nice.
Gobo: I see the silly creature every day when I go out to get the postcard from my Uncle Traveling Matt, and I think I'm learning that silly creatures are like us. They like to get along and have parties, and I heard the silly creature singing one time, so I think you guys like to sing too.
We do. I know you guys love to sing. Do any of you have a favorite song?
Red: Oh, we've got a new song in Fraggle Rock called, "Party Down in Fraggle Rock Tonight." Woo!
Gobo: Okay, party down in Fraggle Rock today!
It's catchy.
Gobo: It's the new craze. For me, I love the song that my Uncle Traveling Matt, taught me. It goes, "Every morning, every day. Every evening, calling me away!" Yep. Old Fraggle standard.
I know you're just getting to know us silly creatures, but do you think you would like to sing for an audience if you had the chance? Or do you just like doing that for just you Fraggles?
Red: I like having an audience, yeah!
Boober: Can I just address that? You're raising an interesting question and that is, is outer space really part of our ecosystem? I don't know. I really don't know if we are in the same universe even.
Red: He's asking the big questions here.
Boober: Somebody's got to.
Gobo: I think the answer to your question, Ryan, is another question, which is, if we were to sing with the silly creatures, would you dance and party along?
Of course! Of course, we would! We would love to.
Boober: Then come on in! Come on in!
Red: Woo!
Gobo: It's a party of silly creatures, Ryan!
Red: Woohoo! Party down in outer space!
Gobo: Oh yeah.
You know Fraggles, I've got to go, but thank you so much today. It was lovely talking to you, and hopefully you get to know us silly creatures a little better, okay?
Gobo: Aw, it was nice to meet you, Ryan.
Red: It was awesome chatting with you, silly creature, Ryan. Woo hoo!
Mokey and Wembley Fraggle
It is awesome to see you, Fraggles. How are you?
Mokey: Oh hey, Ryan Fraggle!
Wembley: Oh, hi!
Well, hi guys!
Mokey: Hello!
Wembley: Hi, Ryan!
You seem so happy and joyful, and I talked to some of your friends earlier. Can I ask, what's your secret to staying so happy and cheerful all the time?
Mokey: You know, maybe it's just because we're here and the environment we live in is so beautiful and inspiring. You know? But maybe it's because we live in the moment. That's what we do, Ryan. Do you live in the moment, Ryan?
I really try to. I do my very best. I'm living in this moment right now. I'm so happy to be talking to you.
Mokey: We're happy to be talking to you.
Wembley: We're happy to be talking to you too.
Wembley, first off, I really like your shirt. Do you know where I could get one of those?
Wembley: Oh, you know what? I'll just give you one.
Well, thank you so much.
Wembley: It's fine.
Mokey: See, Wembley is the Fraggle that would give you the shirt off his back. Quite literally.
Well, that's really nice, but Wembley, you're one of the younger Fraggles. Can I ask who do you look up to?
Wembley: Oh, I look up to my best buddy in the whole wide universe, Gobo Fraggle! What a leader. You should meet him. You really should. He'll change your life. He's changing mine and that's for sure.
Well, that's fantastic. Mokey, I know you like to — you're a bit what we silly creatures might call "Zen." Do you have any tips for us silly creatures on how we can relax if we need to relax?
Mokey: You know, sure. I love to meditate, Ryan. In fact, I'm happy to lead you through a meditation right at this moment.
Really?
Mokey: Shall we? Wembley, if you want to join in, you can, if you want. Okay, so, close your eyes.
Okay. Eyes are closed.
Mokey: Close your eyes, Ryan Fraggle. Now inhale. The lights, the joy, the rainbows. Exhale, the dark, the reddish red. Yes. Let it go. Now open your eyes. How do you feel?
I feel great! Thank you so much!
Mokey: Good. Yeah! Work here is done! Peace out.
Well Mokey, before I let you peace out, I do have another question. You mentioned radishes, I know you're quite good with them. Do you have any good radish recipes that us silly creatures might want to use? Any good meals you can prepare with a good radish?
Mokey: I just love them raw on a salad. I just like to grab him from the Gorg's garden when I'm feeling great and just have them raw, but you know, who's best with them is Boober. He can make an amazing radish soufflé. It's really something. He made some granola. I had at this morning. But whatever you do, don't go for the radish fruitcake around the end of the year.
Okay.
Mokey: Don't do it, Ryan. No matter how he sells it. Do not do it. It has to ferment for six months or something. Yeah, don't do it.
Well, I know you guys are only just getting to know us silly creatures, but we have fruitcake as well and it is also really gross. You should never eat our fruitcake either.
Mokey: Okay. Point taken.
Wembley: Good to know! Thanks a lot for the heads up.
Mokey: Yes, thank you.
Of course, guys. Well, I have to go do silly creature things, but it was so nice being able to talk to you today. Thank you so much, Mokey. And thank you so much, Wembley. It was really nice to meet you.
Wembley: Hey, our pleasure.
Mokey: So nice to meet you, Fraggle Ryan! We'll see you on the rock.
"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Jim Henson's fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.