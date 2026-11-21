The next era of the "James Bond" film franchise is finally taking shape. After years of wondering who will be suiting up as our new 007, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond, taking over for Daniel Craig following his final entry with "No Time to Die," which came out way back in 2021. A lot has happened since then, including Amazon buying the rights to the property. Now, with a new lead actor in place, it's time to get the rest of the pieces of the puzzle locked in. That includes finding Bond's boss.

Historically, this has been the one they call M. Originally portrayed by Bernard Lee in the earliest Bond films, the codename given to the person behind the big desk at MI6 is an important one, as they head up the 00 program. Thus, M is the one who gives Bond his assignments and, at times, even helps him out in the field. It's an important role, one that has been played by the likes of Dame Judi Dench and Oscar-nominee Ralph Fiennes.

There's much to be done. Director Denis Villeneuve also has to find an actor to play the villain in Pattinson's "James Bond" movie, but M is a longer commitment, a multi-picture deal. It's a big responsibility. So, who should play the role alongside Pattinson? Who should be the one to help guide 007 through his next several missions for her majesty's secret service?

We're going to go over a handful of options, ranging from very obvious to unlikely yet intriguing. Let's get into it.