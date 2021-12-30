Spectre Was Going To Make M A Villain, But Ralph Fiennes Refused

Was the idea to have Fiennes' M be Blofield just a bit of Hollywood typecasting? A few years back, I sat in on a press conference with Fiennes at the Tokyo International Film Festival and was there for the Q&A and screening of his third directorial effort, "The White Crow," which won the Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Artistic Contribution. When I later mentioned seeing him to a fellow movie-lover, their first comment was, "He's always evil."

Obviously, they meant that he plays evil characters, not that Fiennes himself is evil. Still, it took me aback, because Fiennes is an actor who comes from a Shakespearean background. He won a Tony Award for playing Hamlet on Broadway and has had plenty of non-villainous movie roles — two examples being "Strange Days" and "The English Patient." I can't really say my first thought bends toward Fiennes evil when I think of him.

If you recall, "Spectre" pulled a "Star Trek Into Darkness" and tried to convince us beforehand with its marketing that Christoph Waltz's Franz Oberhauser was not, in fact, Blofield. Hearing that M was in the running to be Blofield makes it seem like they weren't completely lying, or at the very least, that they had more than one Blofield candidate they were bandying about.

Alas, the Blofield that we ultimately got was maybe not the one everyone was hoping for, as "Spectre" attempted to retcon him as Bond's long-lost foster brother and the secret mastermind behind all of his troubles. Small wonder, then, that Waltz's Blofield made such a quick cameo and exit in "No Time to Die," as Daniel Craig's final Bond film sought to shake off the unsuccessful elements of "Spectre."

