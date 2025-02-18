Why Pierce Brosnan Feels He Was 'Never Good Enough' As James Bond

Much like his successor, Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan's run as James Bond was a slow descent into parody. Perhaps it had something to do with Martin Campbell directing both actors' debut as 007, with the British filmmaker overseeing 1995's "GoldenEye" and 2006's "Casino Royale." Whatever the case, by the time Brosnan hung up the tux, he had starred in what is almost universally viewed as the worst Bond movie ever made: "Die Another Day." It's the worst 007 film according to IMDb and it similarly claimed the bottom spot in /Film's own ranking of Bond movies.

"Die Another Day" is actually a good time if you indulge the complete absurdity of its ice palaces, invisible cars, and central protagonists who surgically transform from Korean army generals to insufferable British aristocrats. Still, however you look at it, Brosnan hardly went out on a high, and ever since, his tenure as 007 has occupied an odd space in the history of the franchise.

Some fans absolutely adore Brosnan's Bond, while others maintain that he was merely going through the motions. As such, Brosnan never really had an identifiable "thing." Sean Connery originated the role of Bond for the masses, Roger Moore was the lighthearted version, and even Brosnan's predecessor, Timothy Dalton, became known for debuting a more rugged Bond decades before Craig did the same. But Brosnan doesn't really have a definable characteristic. He certainly looked the part, and was as suave as you'd hope Bond to be in "GoldenEye." But not only did his films get progressively sillier as they went on, the actor himself isn't necessarily remembered for a particular trait or defining Bond characteristic. Not that such a thing is a requirement, it's just that this perhaps might have something to do with Brosnan's own misgivings about his time as 007.

The Irish actor evidently feels that he was never really good enough in the role, to the extent that he wasn't able to rewatch the films for a quarter century.