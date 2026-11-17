5 Actors Who Should Play Villains In Robert Pattinson's James Bond Movies
Now that we know Robert Pattinson is set to play James Bond for director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios, it's time to start casting the supporting characters: M, Q, Moneypenny, Felix Leiter, and so on. Then there's the question of 007's love interests and, most importantly, the villains. Because you can't make a great Bond movie without a memorable baddie.
It's important to remember that casting isn't everything. Christopher Waltz was a slam-dunk choice as Blofeld in "Spectre," but the film's script fumbled its portrayal of the character, and it wasn't his fault that Bond's arch-nemesis came off as disappointingly banal. Hopefully, Villeneuve and his group of writers (fare thee well, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade) can craft villains who present a threat that is relevant to the times in which we live. This will prove very difficult, as I'll explain later, but in the meantime, we can throw out some actors who'd make deliciously malevolent Bond villains.
But first, I need to issue a vehement ditto to my /Film colleague Nina Starner's suggestion that Pattinson's former "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart should absolutely be a Bond villain. I also think Florence Pugh would be dynamite as an aggressively sexual nemesis à la Famke Janssen's Xenia Onatopp in "GoldenEye." (Pugh, as you may note, was similarly one of our picks for the next Bond Girl.) Beyond that, here are five other actors I'd love to see give Bond the business. And you better believe I'm serious about the fifth name on this list.
Russell Crowe
It would be a nifty bit of symmetry if Russell Crowe, who will be seen next year in Chad Stahelski's "Highlander" reboot as Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez (a character originated by Sean Connery), could get a shot at being a Bond villain. It would also be killer casting because Crowe, at the age of 62, has acquired a burly gravitas that demands rapt attention whenever he steps in front of the camera. Bond's nemeses have typically been debonair types who travel in rarefied air and leave the skull-cracking to their henchmen.
There's an opportunity here with Robert Pattinson, who's a bruiser when he's in a Batsuit but survives on his wits (when his character has them) outside of the armor. Pit him against Crowe, who can outmuscle and outsmart all comers, and you've got a main adversary the likes of which Bond has never faced. Crowe could be the brainy version of Robert Shaw's Donald Grant from "From Russia with Love." He could use his wits to knock Bond off his game and engage him in the kind of brawl 007 can't win. And above all, watching Crowe devouring the scenery as a brilliant bully would be a treat. Crowe hasn't lost his fastball. Let him fire away.
David Dastmalchian
It's going to happen for David Dastmalchian (in a bigger way than it already has). It's just a matter of how. He's equally adept at broad comedy ("Ant-Man and the Wasp") and soul-swallowing horror ("Late Night with the Devil"), but what he really needs is a character who combines these qualities. The Bond universe offers him the opportunity to amuse and horrify us. If you could rewrite Jeroen Krabbé's General Georgi Koskov from "The Living Daylights" to be a more adept operator, Dastmalchian would smash that role.
Denis Villeneuve is clearly a Dastmalchian fan. The director cast the actor as the treacherous Piter De Vries, who sets in motion the downfall of the Atreides clan, in his film adaptation of "Dune." He also cast Dastmalchian in "Blade Runner 2049" as chief medical examiner Coco (who gets his head crushed by Sylvia Hoeks' Luv). The man is a chameleon. He's slippery and very much not the type of guy who's going to get typecast. So, Villeneuve could write Dastmalchian a far-out villain, and he'd deliver with interest — and this would be a delight if Robert Pattinson is allowed to play Bond as a slightly off-kilter guy as well. And if you're thinking Dastamalchian isn't a big enough player to play a Bond baddie, please note that Mads Mikkelsen and Mathieu Almaric weren't exactly household names when they appeared in "Casino Royale" and "Quantum of Solace."
Rachel Weisz
When Daniel Craig was nearing the end of his run as James Bond, people floated the idea of the franchise casting a woman as 007 for the first time. One of the most popular names when this topic came up was Rachel Weisz, which would've been amusing, given that she's married to Craig. Weisz shot this idea down in 2018, saying, "[Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women. Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories." I agree, but would she consider entering the Bond universe as a villain?
Aside from Famke Janssen, other actors have played memorable female Bond antagonists, like Lotte Lenya's Rosa Klebb in "From Russia with Love" and Grace Jones' May Day in "A View to a Kill." Weisz has certainly flaunted her action chops in movies like "The Mummy," and she was icily effective as the manipulative Sarah Churchill in "The Favourite." She'd give Bond all he could handle and then some as a villain, one who, perhaps, is not only impervious to his charms but holds his womanizing in contempt. It all depends on whether or not Weisz is keen on making the Bond films a family affair.
Miles Teller
Miles Teller is a legitimate leading man himself, but I think there's a load of untapped potential in his ability to play cocky, impulsive jerks. His characters are typically redeemable, but playing opposite Robert Pattinson as a hot-headed arms dealer (a riff on his character from "War Dogs") who foments bloody conflict in poor nations would set off some thespian fireworks. Just imagine these two brashly confident actors trying to outdo each other. We could see some of the best performances in a Bond movie since Daniel Craig went head-to-head with Javier Bardem in "Skyfall."
The only hurdle here is that Teller might consider himself too big of a star to play second fiddle to Pattinson. Then again, in 2026, he's co-starred as Michael Jackson's lawyer in "Michael" and received third billing under Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in "Paper Tiger." His ego seems to be in check at the moment. Let's get this done!
Paul Rudd
Is there a more likable actor on the planet than Paul Rudd? It's not just that he excels at playing nice guys in the movies, he's also an absolute mensch in real life. I've never heard a word against the man, which, to my mind, would make him a brilliantly unexpected choice as a Bond villain.
I'm not asking Rudd to go way out of character here. Ideally, he'd play a nefarious tech billionaire who's charmed the pants off the media and world leaders. He's Paul Rudd! People say he's up to no good, but how could this guy who's so peppy and fun be hellbent on world domination — and even if he was, would that be so bad? He's no Elon Musk, at least not on the outside. He's basically an affable Andrew Carnegie or John D. Rockefeller who self-promotes with telegenic ease. But his good deeds are all a cover for his sinister plan to create a globally unified white society. And because he was born without a moral compass, he doesn't see anything wrong with this.
On top of all that, this would be a real challenge for Bond, as he can't get the British government and MI6 to infiltrate Rudd's organization because he supports them politically. Done right, this could be Denis Villeneuve's opportunity to make a, gasp, funny movie. The only hurdle is that the film will be bankrolled by tech mogul Jeff Bezos' Amazon MGM Studios. Ergo, this is totally a pipe dream.