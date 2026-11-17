Now that we know Robert Pattinson is set to play James Bond for director Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studios, it's time to start casting the supporting characters: M, Q, Moneypenny, Felix Leiter, and so on. Then there's the question of 007's love interests and, most importantly, the villains. Because you can't make a great Bond movie without a memorable baddie.

It's important to remember that casting isn't everything. Christopher Waltz was a slam-dunk choice as Blofeld in "Spectre," but the film's script fumbled its portrayal of the character, and it wasn't his fault that Bond's arch-nemesis came off as disappointingly banal. Hopefully, Villeneuve and his group of writers (fare thee well, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade) can craft villains who present a threat that is relevant to the times in which we live. This will prove very difficult, as I'll explain later, but in the meantime, we can throw out some actors who'd make deliciously malevolent Bond villains.

But first, I need to issue a vehement ditto to my /Film colleague Nina Starner's suggestion that Pattinson's former "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart should absolutely be a Bond villain. I also think Florence Pugh would be dynamite as an aggressively sexual nemesis à la Famke Janssen's Xenia Onatopp in "GoldenEye." (Pugh, as you may note, was similarly one of our picks for the next Bond Girl.) Beyond that, here are five other actors I'd love to see give Bond the business. And you better believe I'm serious about the fifth name on this list.