Who should play the next Bond Girl? We have a few ideas.

It's finally been confirmed that Robert Pattinson will be playing James Bond in the next canonical feature film about Ian Fleming's stalwart British spy. Back in February 2025, Amazon gained creative control of the character, and while we expressed some consternation over the deal, that didn't stop film fans everywhere from speculating what a James Bond movie might look like in the 2020s. Fast-forward to 2026, and there were several finalists for the role of the new Bond himself, among them Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and the ultimate winner, i.e. Pattinson.

Now, of course, we can play further speculation games. With 007 in place, fans will now have a marvelous time pondering who might be playing other notable James Bond supporting figures like Ms. Moneypenny, M, Q, Blofeld, Felix Leiter, etc.

And, as is a long (and perhaps sexist) tradition in James Bond lore, he must always be paired with a "Bond Girl" or two in every movie. Bond will inevitably meet and seduce an attractive woman, and the woman will typically prove to be an invaluable ally, a secret enemy, or a doomed innocent who is killed to move the action forward. Some models and actors have even elevated their "Bond Girl" roles into fascinating new characters.

I'd have loved to see O'Connor play a gender-flipped version of a Bond Girl, as we haven't yet had any "Bond Boys," and their time has definitely come. Pattinson could easily seduce men and women equally, and depicting O'Connor in bed with Pattinson would be a fantastic "second place" prize for the actor.

Who should play a Bond Girl opposite Pattinson? We think the following performers would do well.