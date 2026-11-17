5 Actresses Who Would Be Perfect James Bond Girls Opposite Robert Pattinson
Who should play the next Bond Girl? We have a few ideas.
It's finally been confirmed that Robert Pattinson will be playing James Bond in the next canonical feature film about Ian Fleming's stalwart British spy. Back in February 2025, Amazon gained creative control of the character, and while we expressed some consternation over the deal, that didn't stop film fans everywhere from speculating what a James Bond movie might look like in the 2020s. Fast-forward to 2026, and there were several finalists for the role of the new Bond himself, among them Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor, and the ultimate winner, i.e. Pattinson.
Now, of course, we can play further speculation games. With 007 in place, fans will now have a marvelous time pondering who might be playing other notable James Bond supporting figures like Ms. Moneypenny, M, Q, Blofeld, Felix Leiter, etc.
And, as is a long (and perhaps sexist) tradition in James Bond lore, he must always be paired with a "Bond Girl" or two in every movie. Bond will inevitably meet and seduce an attractive woman, and the woman will typically prove to be an invaluable ally, a secret enemy, or a doomed innocent who is killed to move the action forward. Some models and actors have even elevated their "Bond Girl" roles into fascinating new characters.
I'd have loved to see O'Connor play a gender-flipped version of a Bond Girl, as we haven't yet had any "Bond Boys," and their time has definitely come. Pattinson could easily seduce men and women equally, and depicting O'Connor in bed with Pattinson would be a fantastic "second place" prize for the actor.
Who should play a Bond Girl opposite Pattinson? We think the following performers would do well.
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh may be the most obvious choice for the next James Bond movie. Pugh already has spy-movie-adjacent experience playing Black Widow Yelena in several films and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including 2026's ultra-hit "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," so she could likely slip into the role of a slinky espionage expert with ease. Indeed, she kind of played a Bond Girl-like role in "Brand New Day," anyway, appearing nude in a hot tub as Yelena and offering some vital exposition to the movie's hero. But it doesn't take too much imagination to envision Pugh slithering through a casino or fancy-dress ball, wearing an expensive, Met Gala-worthy gown, snarling at Bond and talking to him with power and confidence.
Pugh is a forceful and talented actor, and it seems to me that she would be able to bite into a Bond Girl role with enthusiasm. Robert Pattinson is also quite versatile and, in the right roles, intense and zany. I suspect that Pugh would be able to match Pattinson's hidden livewire energy, allowing the two to crackle. Additionally, Pugh has previously worked with Denis Villeneuve, the director of the next Bond flick, having played Princess Irulan in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" and the upcoming "Dune: Part Three."
So, the question now arises: would Pugh's Bond Girl be a helpful ally, a doomed innocent, or a secret enemy? Every instinct in my body dictates that she'd end up being the third type, holding a gun on 007 while they both wear nothing but a bedsheet.
Katy O'Brian
Katy O'Brian's breakout role was playing the itinerant queer bodybuilder Jackie in Rose Glass' amazing 2024 crime flick "Love Lies Bleeding," which I thought was one of the best movies of its year. What's more, it's clear from her performance in that film that O'Brian is destined to be a star. She possesses a forceful energy and a lot of screen presence, able to balance the intensity from her co-star, Kristen Stewart.
Some might also recognize O'Brian for her supporting role as Jentorra in 2023's overpriced Marvel actioner "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The actor has since appeared in the blockbuster films "Twisters" and "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" and had a supporting role on the "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian," so she's clearly comfortable with giant productions and would not feel out-of-place in a James Bond movie.
O'Brian has experience in a wide variety of other films, too, having played the lead in the drag queen-themed 2025 zombie movie "Queens of the Dead" and appeared in the biopic "Christy" opposite Sydney Sweeney. Most recently, she appeared in Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" adaptation.
I can picture a scene wherein 007 travels to a bar somewhere and trades barbs with O'Brian, whose biceps are bigger than his. They can then admire the other women in the joint together, sharing a drink and a seeming flirtation, along with some secret information. Then, once something goes wrong and bad guys begin extracting weapons, Pattinson and O'Brian could stand back-to-back and kick a little butt. She has a black belt in hapkido, after all.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira's first major screen credit came in 2004 when she appeared in an episode of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." From there, she continued to plug away at her career, appearing in episodes of shows like "Life on Mars," "Lie to Me," and "Treme." However, her real big break came when she began appearing on the hit zombie series "The Walking Dead" as Michonne, a character who's become so recognizable that her likeness has shown up in non-"Walking Dead" video games like 2026's "World War Z."
Her career only continued to swing upward when she co-starred in the 2018 MCU blockbuster "Black Panther" as Okoye, the leader of the Wakandan royal guard. And none of this even scrapes her amazing theater career, with Gurira having authored several plays and scored a Pulitzer nomination for her play "In the Continuum."
When James Bond steps into a room, he usually fills it with his charisma and poise. The women he meets, then, should be able to match one of those qualities, and Gurira could do that in abundance. And here's the thing: She's capable of playing either a poised spy contact in a gown or a rough-and-tumble underground figure with equal skill. No doubt, she could swish across a ballroom, dancing with 007 as Strauss plays on the soundtrack, or she could welcome 007 into a dingy basement to flirt while she smokes a cigarette, only to start swinging her baseball bat at the rival spies who would inevitably infiltrate the area.
Arden Cho
Most folks wouldn't recognize Arden Cho's face, but they would definitely recognize her voice, as she played the lead character Rumi in Netflix's super-hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters." But even if that movie somehow passed you by, Cho has been racking up screen credits for decades, appearing in TV shows like "CSI: NY" and in low-rent movies like "Mega Python vs. Gatoroid." Her most prominent live-action TV roles include her turns as Kira on the "Teen Wolf" series, Emily on "Chicago Med," and Ingrid in "Partner Track."
Cho is also a pop star in her own right, having released her first single back in 2011, a song titled "I'm Just a Girl." (A quick note: Despite the actor being a fantastic singer, Rumi's singing voice in "KPop Demon Hunters" was provided by singer EJAE.) Cho is a professional model as well, having worked on campaigns for Nike and Apple, so she would be wholly comfortable in dazzling gowns and sporting high-end makeup. Her profile is certainly rising thanks to the popularity of "KPop Demon Hunters," and she is slated to appear in the upcoming K-Pop-themed feature film "Perfect Girl."
It's hard to say what kind of chemistry Cho would have with Robert Pattinson, although she certainly seems more down-to-earth and relatable. Pattinson, meanwhile, comes across as relatively aloof. As such, one can envision Cho playing a smoky, clever figure who's able to crack wise with 007 without him being quick enough to notice.
Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer's filmography isn't terribly large, but her profile in popular culture is enormous. She rose to fame playing the role of Jules in the HBO series "Euphoria," and her movies and TV shows since have all been either fascinating art pictures or high-profile franchise entertainments. Case in point: Schafer appeared as Tigris in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" in 2023 and played the lead role in the zany Dan Stevens horror film "Cuckoo" in 2024. That same year, she also had a small role in Yorgos Lanthimos' "Kinds of Kindness," which is maybe the most Yorgos Lanthimos movie that ever Lanthimosed. Then, in 2026, she briefly appeared in David Lowery's sapphic pop diva drama "Mother Mary" and will soon appear in the sci-fi series "Blade Runner 2099."
Schafer is dazzling on screen, bringing both sophistication and naivete to her roles, often simultaneously. She looks like an elven princess, and it's almost a pity she was not cast as Princess Zelda in the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda" movie (with the role instead going to Bo Bragason).
I don't know if Schafer has any fight or stunt training, but one can easily imagine her in a lovely dress dancing with, and kissing, James Bond. No doubt, she could serve as a gentle counterpoint to a relatively gruff Bond, and she would only be the second trans actor to appear in a James Bond movie after Caroline Cossey in "For Your Eyes Only." Schafer, however, could — and should — play a much larger role. I can see her kicking glutes and smirking while doing it.