Florence Pugh's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cameo Explained - Why Yelena Belova Returns

Yelena sees that Peter is exhausted and understands that he mostly keeps to himself because he won't even take his mask off to join her in the hot tub. He strips down to his underwear, but he keeps the mask on. Yelena notes that he must be a pretty lonely spider, and she's not wrong.

What makes this more than a throwaway cameo is that Yelena is kind of the perfect person to make this observation about Peter. She's recently come off a period of her life where she tried to shut everybody out and focus only on her work, and we saw the fallout of her not letting anyone else into her life in "Thunderbolts*." Yelena knows all too well the struggle that Peter is going through, and she recognizes that as soon as he strolls into her office.

Peter eventually gets back in contact with Yelena a second time but only over video chat. After learning that the mysterious villain he's been encountering among the citizens of New York City is none other than the telepathic mutant and future X-Men member Jean Grey, he asks Yelena to look up anything that might be helpful, including the meaning of "V-Max," something that Jean revealed that she's looking for. What Yelena learns is that Damage Control scrubbed the internet of Jean's existence, which leads to even more questions that ultimately reveal the true story behind the mutants' morally questionable but understandable efforts.

On top of her integral part in "Brand New Day," this meeting between Yelena and Peter establishes a relationship between Spidey and the New Avengers, doing a bit of background-building as we head into the one-two punch that will be "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is in theaters now.