Why Avengers: Secret Wars Is The Only Marvel Movie Premiering In 2027

Marvel Studios has blown the minds of San Diego Comic-Con attendees in the past during its legendary appearances in Hall H, but by comparison, the company's 2026 presentation was slightly muted. Still, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige did have a few surprises to unveil, including the release windows for two newly announced movies coming in 2028. But the fact that those films are coming in 2028 means that "Avengers: Secret Wars," the sequel to this year's highly anticipated and much-hyped "Avengers: Doomsday," is going to be the only Marvel Studios movie released theatrically in 2027.

Here's what Feige told Empire on the matter:

"A lot of it is a strategy we've talked about for a while, of focusing on quality [...] We always try to focus on quality, but when quantity is so much, you get spread thin. We didn't want to be spread thin, and the Avengers is as important as it comes. And 'Secret Wars,' in particular for Empire readers, who know the comics, is a setup in and of itself to the future, to what's next."

Enjoy that quick trip to Understatement City? We don't need to rehash the nitty gritty of how Marvel found itself in this position. Let's just say ramping up the number of productions to fill Disney+ with TV shows didn't help, and leave it at that for now. But Feige is certainly correct when he says the Avengers is "as important as it comes" for Marvel (each "Avengers" film has made well over a billion dollars, and "Avengers: Endgame" earned $2.7 billion worldwide alone to briefly become the highest-grossing movie ever, unadjusted for inflation), and "Avengers: Secret Wars" is poised to reset the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. But will Feige be able to return Marvel to its former glory?