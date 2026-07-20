Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Finally Reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Voice

Doctor Doom is coming to reunite the Avengers and mix things up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big, bad way. We finally have the first full-length trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday." In fairness, Marvel Studios previously released four "Doomsday" teaser trailers, but those were very character-focused and limiting. This new trailer, on the other hand, offers the first meaningful taste of Robert Downey Jr. — our former Iron Man — as Victor Von Doom.

While Doom hasn't gotten the build-up in the MCU's Multiverse Saga that Thanos had during the franchise's Infinity Saga, his arrival is still a huge deal. Not only because RDJ is returning to the MCU to play him, but also because he's one of the most dangerous and beloved villains in the world of Marvel Comics and has never been done justice in live-action before. That's just one of many reasons this movie is hotly-anticipated, along with the fact that it unites so many characters from the MCU's past and present in a single film (as we can see in this trailer). The massive runtime for "Doomsday" only affirms that this will be one of the biggest events in MCU history.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, are returning as the directors on this one, as well as next year's "Avengers: Secret Wars" (the plot for which may have already been leaked). The previously helmed both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," along with "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War." This is all building to the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, and that conclusion runs through Doom.