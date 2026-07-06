An Alleged Avengers: Secret Wars Plot Leak Is Leaving Marvel Fans Furious
Potential major spoilers for "Avengers: Secret Wars" ahead.
Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I'm not talking about the MCU's recent fall from grace at the box office. "Avengers: Doomsday" will formally introduce Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom following his brief credits scene appearance in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (where he had his back turned to the camera), and it's expected to serve as the first half of a two-part story that will conclude with "Avengers: Secret Wars." So, yeah, all signs indicate that we're in for a repeat of what happened with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," with "Doomsday" ending on a major cliffhanger, setting the stage for whatever's going to go down in the climax of the Multiverse Saga with "Secret Wars."
As for what that might be? An early leak from Reddit user "dborn1" — who's actually been right when it comes to leaked MCU plot details in the past — claims that "Secret Wars" will pick up a year after Doom wins in "Doomsday." Hence, thanks to his multiverse-meddling, everyone now exists in Battleworld, a "medieval and feudal" MCU reality whose residents believe has always been around. That is, of course, save for a motley band that includes the three known Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), Vision (Paul Bettany), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Jean Grey (the X-Man that Sadie Sink is heavily rumored to play in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"), and the various Young Avengers.
Together, these heroes will split up to traverse the multiverse in search of a weakness in Doom's design. Sound familiar? It does to Marvel fans, and they're not happy.
Secret Wars' rumored plot sounds like Endgame 2.0
Basically, the alleged "Avengers: Secret Wars" plot sounds like an "Endgame" redux. Except, instead of the MCU's original Avengers going back in time to collect the Infinity Stones and undo Thanos' Snap, it'll be an assortment of Multiverse Saga fan-favorites and the next generation of MCU leads hopping around the multiverse trying to foil Doom. Moreover, just as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) factored into "Endgame" after his noble death in "Infinity War," it appears the trickster god will play a crucial role in both "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" after the "Loki" Season 2 finale brought his story to a satisfying close.
Meanwhile, Team Doom will include an army of Thor variants (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a witch coven that, one assumes, will include Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Doom has also stolen Loki's power and allowed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), whom he hates, to keep his memory so he can rub his victory in Steve's face. This itself partly aligns with longstanding claims that Marvel Studios initially planned to pit the MCU's Infinity Saga-era heroes against the Multiverse Saga's protagonists in "Secret Wars," complete with Robert Downey Jr. playing a Tony Stark variant (!). Supposedly, the film will even allow directors Joe and Anthony Russo to provide a canon explanation for Steve's timeline-breaking antics in "Endgame."
Fans, as you'd imagine, aren't enthralled by the promise of "Secret Wars" being more of the same from the MCU. That said, Marvel Studios is known for heavily retooling its films throughout their development. So, for all we know, this movie could wind up looking very different from this summary (assuming it is, in fact, accurate for now). We'll find out when "Avengers: Doomsday" reaches theaters on December 18, 2026.