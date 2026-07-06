An Alleged Avengers: Secret Wars Plot Leak Is Leaving Marvel Fans Furious

Potential major spoilers for "Avengers: Secret Wars" ahead.

Doom is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I'm not talking about the MCU's recent fall from grace at the box office. "Avengers: Doomsday" will formally introduce Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom following his brief credits scene appearance in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (where he had his back turned to the camera), and it's expected to serve as the first half of a two-part story that will conclude with "Avengers: Secret Wars." So, yeah, all signs indicate that we're in for a repeat of what happened with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," with "Doomsday" ending on a major cliffhanger, setting the stage for whatever's going to go down in the climax of the Multiverse Saga with "Secret Wars."

As for what that might be? An early leak from Reddit user "dborn1" — who's actually been right when it comes to leaked MCU plot details in the past — claims that "Secret Wars" will pick up a year after Doom wins in "Doomsday." Hence, thanks to his multiverse-meddling, everyone now exists in Battleworld, a "medieval and feudal" MCU reality whose residents believe has always been around. That is, of course, save for a motley band that includes the three known Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield), Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), Vision (Paul Bettany), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), Jean Grey (the X-Man that Sadie Sink is heavily rumored to play in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"), and the various Young Avengers.

Together, these heroes will split up to traverse the multiverse in search of a weakness in Doom's design. Sound familiar? It does to Marvel fans, and they're not happy.