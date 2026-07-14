Avengers: Doomsday's Massive Runtime Confirmed In New Marvel Report
"Avengers: Doomsday" has all the makings of becoming Marvel Studios' biggest and most ambitious blockbuster yet, and it's apparently getting a runtime to match. It's not exactly the most "Stop the presses!" news we've ever heard, granted. (Do kids still understand newspaper references?) But when it comes to the next major crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, there's a reason why there's so much buzz surrounding the Russo brothers' latest sequel — one that we know very little about otherwise. In fact, until that recent concept art confirming the official look for Doctor Doom and the various teams assembling to stop him, we've had practically nothing to go on beyond those short teaser trailers released at the beginning of 2026.
That's finally changing, however, as "Avengers: Doomsday" prepares to ramp up its marketing campaign considerably. The Hollywood Reporter has the double-whammy news that Marvel plans on having advance tickets go on sale July 20, 2026, for its highly-touted (but rather questionable) "Infinity Vision" format, a full five months before release. But, more importantly for our purposes, this also means that the studio had to provide at least a tentative runtime for the film. While THR cautions that this may slightly change by the time "Doomsday" actually arrives in theaters, we now have our first indication of how long we'll all need to squirm in our seats in deep, deep regret over that super-sized soft drink we bought.
Beware, "Doomsday" preppers: The announced runtime is set for 165 minutes, or two hours and 45 minutes for the mathematically-challenged among us.
How Avengers: Doomsday's reported runtime compares to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Do movies seem like they're getting longer and longer these days? The stats appear to be backing up the eye test, to the extent that there have been concerted efforts to increase our collective attention spans for longer movies. The MCU is continuing that trend, by all accounts, as "Avengers: Doomsday" is set to arrive in just a few short months. The news of its 165-minute runtime follows swiftly on the heels of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reportedly breaking its own Spidey-centric record, racking up a hefty 150-minute runtime of its own. Between both MCU installments this year, well, audiences better get ready to spend a whole lot of time in their theater seats.
While "Doomsday" will turn out to be a bit of a marathon, it doesn't appear to be setting any actual records as far as this franchise goes. The reported runtime puts it well ahead of "Avengers: Infinity War," which earned every second of the 149 minutes we spent watching the Mad Titan Thanos wreak havoc on our superhero team. But it's not quite at the same level as "Avengers: Endgame," which needed a whopping 181 minutes to tell the second half of its two-part story to completion. And just for a fun comparison with the most definitive epic of them all, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" comes in at just under three hours: 2 hours and 52 minutes.
While it's probably inevitable that Marvel fans will do some fun "Avengers"-themed marathons in the lead-up to "Doomsday," the rest of us will have our hands full with this movie alone. "Doomsday" arrives December 18, 2026. Prepare your bladders accordingly, folks.