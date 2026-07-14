Avengers: Doomsday's Massive Runtime Confirmed In New Marvel Report

"Avengers: Doomsday" has all the makings of becoming Marvel Studios' biggest and most ambitious blockbuster yet, and it's apparently getting a runtime to match. It's not exactly the most "Stop the presses!" news we've ever heard, granted. (Do kids still understand newspaper references?) But when it comes to the next major crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, well, there's a reason why there's so much buzz surrounding the Russo brothers' latest sequel — one that we know very little about otherwise. In fact, until that recent concept art confirming the official look for Doctor Doom and the various teams assembling to stop him, we've had practically nothing to go on beyond those short teaser trailers released at the beginning of 2026.

That's finally changing, however, as "Avengers: Doomsday" prepares to ramp up its marketing campaign considerably. The Hollywood Reporter has the double-whammy news that Marvel plans on having advance tickets go on sale July 20, 2026, for its highly-touted (but rather questionable) "Infinity Vision" format, a full five months before release. But, more importantly for our purposes, this also means that the studio had to provide at least a tentative runtime for the film. While THR cautions that this may slightly change by the time "Doomsday" actually arrives in theaters, we now have our first indication of how long we'll all need to squirm in our seats in deep, deep regret over that super-sized soft drink we bought.

Beware, "Doomsday" preppers: The announced runtime is set for 165 minutes, or two hours and 45 minutes for the mathematically-challenged among us.