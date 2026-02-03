How To Increase Your Attention Span For Longer Movies

In an article for The Atlantic, author Rose Horowitch spoke to multiple film teachers and film studies professors around the U.S. and discovered a rather distressing trend. It seems that film students — the kids who paid good money to learn the art and craft of cinema — no longer have the attention spans to sit through movies anymore. It's not just extra-long whoppers like "Ben-Hur." One professor reported that he couldn't even get his class to sit through director Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 classic "The Conversation." Despite in-classroom bans on cell phones, as some teachers noted, most students would end up checking their secondary screens throughout.

The media landscape is changing dramatically, and the way students engage with movies has been altered. The Atlantic pointed out that many film students are starting to eschew the idea of in-person screenings altogether, preferring to watch movies in their dorm rooms alone via a campus streaming service. And even then, professors were able to track their students' watching habits and found that many kids didn't even finish watching the films assigned to them. One student admitted to watching movies at double speed.

Of course, many readers might be able to relate to this. Thanks to our constant engagement with quick-bite media online — TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and others that followed Quibi's tragic demise — our attention spans have become fried. And while we can personally lament our individual inability to pay attention to a long, old movie, this is especially unnerving when applied to film students. Here is a class of people, ostensibly interested in studying and advancing cinematic art, who can't even sit through a 113-minute movie like "The Conversation."

How can we lengthen our attention spans and teach ourselves to watch longer movies again? Slow Cinema is the key.