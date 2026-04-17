Disney's New IMAX Competitor Infinity Vision Raises Some Serious Questions

CinemaCon is wrapping up in Las Vegas, and all eyes were on Disney's big presentation this year. Not only because the studio showcased the first full trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" at the event, but because we got a broader look at the House of Mouse's broader strategy for the immediate future. That includes the launch of a new form of premium format movie theater screen meant to compete with IMAX, the leader in that space.

During the presentation, Disney unveiled Infinity Vision, a new certification for premium large format theaters that will be done in collaboration with exhibitors like AMC, Regal, and so forth. It will begin in September with the theatrical re-release of "Avengers: Endgame" and, thus, add a fresh wrinkle to "Dune: Part Three" and "Avengers: Doomsday" face off on Dunesday in December. Andrew Cripps, Head of Theatrical Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, had this to say about it:

"Disney's standards for production quality are second to none, with every single detail of a film finely tuned for an immersive experience. Infinity Vision certification extends that commitment to the theaters themselves, representing a shared effort between The Walt Disney Studios and the exhibition community to help audiences quickly find the very best screens in their area to experience our films in exactly the way they're designed to be seen — on a huge screen with the sharpest, clearest color and sound."

Not that IMAX should be the only premium format in the game. After all, there are only so many IMAX screens to go around. Competition can be a good thing in this arena. But the lack of specifics regarding Infinity Vision, and the timing of this announcement, raises a great many questions, particularly for those who will be spending money to watch movies on these screens.