Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Teases Marvel's Scariest Villain Yet
Chaos and spectacle took center stage at CinemaCon on April 16 as Marvel Studios unveiled its most substantial preview yet of "Avengers: Doomsday," the highly anticipated upcoming multiverse epic that notably brings Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very different role from Iron Man.
Closing out Disney's presentation in Las Vegas, Marvel chief Kevin Feige addressed the crowd and hinted at the film's scope. "'Doomsday' picks up where 'Avengers: Endgame' left off," Feige said, while also conveying his enthusiasm about finally uniting the Avengers with the X-Men, who were famously tied up under Fox due to a rights issue.
Directing duties on "Avengers: Doomsday" fall once again to Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who return to the franchise with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Teasing the central antagonist, Downey's Doctor Doom, Joe Russo explained, "He's not simply a villain — he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He's always three moves ahead."
Moments later, Robert Downey Jr. appeared onstage to the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil," drawing a colossal reaction inside the Caesar's Palace Colosseum. Known for his iconic run as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Downey reflected on his return to the MCU with a twist: "I couldn't have imagined reuniting with this amazing team — let alone as a new character."
Then, after months of ridiculous (and arguably boring) teasers, attendees were shown an exclusive trailer that finally revealed a scarred-up Downey in full as Doctor Doom, mask and all. It's finally happening. Doctor Doom is here, and he's going to shift the course of the MCU as we know it.
Avengers: Doomsday looks to deliver on Marvel's mashup promises
The newly unveiled trailer opens with a striking image of Doctor Doom — cloaked in green and concealed behind a metal mask — as he prepares to launch an assault across the multiverse. From there, it becomes a whirlwind of crossovers: Gambit clashes with Shang-Chi; Mystique shapeshifts into Yelena Belova, leading to a surreal Florence Pugh versus Florence Pugh showdown; and in a standout moment, Doom effortlessly stops Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, mid-flight with his bare hand. Within the footage, Chris Hemsworth's Thor warns of the looming danger: "If you return, you will return as brother and sisters," he tells his fellow heroes about the threat of Doom. "Mark my words: We are going to need a miracle."
The biggest shock arrived when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers reappeared, once again proving worthy by taking the hammer from Thor, echoing his moment in "Avengers: Endgame." Evans even made a surprise appearance on stage in honor of the footage reveal and joked with the audience about Doom, saying, "This guy — I don't like it."
This CinemaCon showing marked the first time audiences saw extended footage, following teaser clips released in late 2025 and earlier this year. Those previews spotlighted characters such as Steve Rogers, Thor, and members of the X-Men, as well as Shuri, Wakandan allies, and "Fantastic Four" member The Thing. While they didn't give audiences much meat to chew on, those teasers amassed over a billion views online. Downey's full transformation into Doom has been kept under wraps, including his brief appearance in "Fantastic Four: First Steps," where his face was obscured. Now we wait for the official trailer to hit online so the rest of us can see what the CinemaCon audience was freaking out about.
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.