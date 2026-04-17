Avengers: Doomsday CinemaCon Trailer Description Teases Marvel's Scariest Villain Yet

Chaos and spectacle took center stage at CinemaCon on April 16 as Marvel Studios unveiled its most substantial preview yet of "Avengers: Doomsday," the highly anticipated upcoming multiverse epic that notably brings Robert Downey Jr. back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a very different role from Iron Man.

Closing out Disney's presentation in Las Vegas, Marvel chief Kevin Feige addressed the crowd and hinted at the film's scope. "'Doomsday' picks up where 'Avengers: Endgame' left off," Feige said, while also conveying his enthusiasm about finally uniting the Avengers with the X-Men, who were famously tied up under Fox due to a rights issue.

Directing duties on "Avengers: Doomsday" fall once again to Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who return to the franchise with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. Teasing the central antagonist, Downey's Doctor Doom, Joe Russo explained, "He's not simply a villain — he's one of the most complex Marvel characters. He's always three moves ahead."

Moments later, Robert Downey Jr. appeared onstage to the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil," drawing a colossal reaction inside the Caesar's Palace Colosseum. Known for his iconic run as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Downey reflected on his return to the MCU with a twist: "I couldn't have imagined reuniting with this amazing team — let alone as a new character."

Then, after months of ridiculous (and arguably boring) teasers, attendees were shown an exclusive trailer that finally revealed a scarred-up Downey in full as Doctor Doom, mask and all. It's finally happening. Doctor Doom is here, and he's going to shift the course of the MCU as we know it.