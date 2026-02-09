Avengers: Doomsday's Boring Teaser Trailers Explained By The Russo Brothers

Aside from the X-Men-themed trailer, the promos for "Avengers: Doomsday" have thus far been disappointing (to say the least). Now, directors Anthony and Joe Russo have offered an explanation that may not do much to reassure fans. In an interview from the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the pair claimed the dull nature of these teasers was all down to them wanting to give characters singular moments ahead of a film that will be packed to the brim with characters both new and old. According to the duo, these "Doomsday" trailers actually act as "narrative information," forming their own micro-story within the framework of the movie itself.

The "Doomsday" trailers, to recap, have thus far been vignettes that introduce and re-introduce various beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other Marvel Comics adaptations in a decidedly anticlimactic fashion. If nothing else, the awful "Doomsday" trailer rollout was at least the wake-up call Disney needed. But according to the Russos, this was all part of a plan to celebrate various characters individually. As Joe Russo put it, "The movie is very complex. We thought one of the best ways to celebrate what the movie is was to give characters their own space and highlight some moments."

Again, those moments have so far been, well, pretty boring (James Marsden's Cyclops unleashing a furious energy blast notwithstanding). For the Russos, though, aside from giving individual characters their own space, these moments all connect together to form a narrative. "Each one of those trailers is narrative information," explained Joe Russo, "and it's all part of a larger story. So, I would argue that 'Doomsday' has already started for you." Let's hope not, as that would be a pretty poor kick-off for a movie that will basically make or break Marvel Studios.