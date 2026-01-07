Avengers: Doomsday's Awful Trailer Rollout Is The Wake-Up Call Disney Needs

In March 2025, the internet bore witness to Marvel Studios announcing the cast of "Avengers: Doomsday" with a comically long livestream of chairs with cast members' names on them. Not much has changed when it comes to marketing the upcoming crossover film, with the four theater-exclusive teaser trailers doing very little other than letting people know which characters are going to return. It's been difficult to muster any excitement for "Doomsday" because it reeks of desperation, especially with the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The teasers themselves haven't done much to move the needle either, which seems like a big hurdle to get over.

Our first look at the Steve Rogers teaser did very little beyond letting us know Chris Evans was in the movie (despite not initially having a chair) and that the former Cap's peaceful new life is most likely going to be upended. It also doesn't help that it plays like a pharmaceutical commercial, which X (formerly Twitter) user Josh Billinson hilariously actualized. The "Doomsday" hype train was then followed up with a check-in on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), praying to the All Fathers so that he can presumably survive the upcoming battle with Doom. The latest teaser is easily the most nostalgic of the bunch, as we see the Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden incarnations of their "X-Men" characters grappling with the possibility of death. It's admittedly pretty funny considering we've been saying goodbye to these actors ever since "X-Men: The Last Stand" and they keep finding ways to come back for one "last" curtain call.

Marvel's strategic release model of making these underwhelming teasers theater-exclusive has proven to backfire for a number of reasons, with two of the most prominent being the wiggle room of online leaks and AI forgeries.