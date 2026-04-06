Dune 3 IMAX 70MM Tickets Are Being Resold With An Unhinged Price Hike

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If you're opening a massively expensive tentpole feature theatrically in 2026, you are leaving money on the table if you don't claim a two-week-or-longer IMAX release window. There are only 1,800 IMAX screens on the planet, and yet the premium production/exhibition format still accounted for $1.28 billion at the global box office in 2025. It's not make-or-break ("Lilo & Stitch" and "Jurassic Park: Rebirth" did just fine without an IMAX run), but the format did account for 20% of the domestic opening weekend gross for "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning." It's important.

Moviegoers have long known IMAX offers the most immersive theatrical experience. Now that it's widely advertised that filmmakers can shoot whole movies with IMAX cameras, the demand to see films in this format is exploding. IMAX and exhibitors know this, so now they're juicing anticipation by putting select, prime time tickets on sale months in advance. And this in turn has inspired scalpers to test the resale market for opening weekend tickets.

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" set this potentially horrific precedent for moviegoing by selling tickets to opening day IMAX screenings a year in advance. Predictably, they sold out in a jiffy. Now, "Dune: Part Three" followed suit by making 7pm screenings over its December 17-20, 2026 opening weekend available earlier today. These are only for IMAX 70mm screenings (at a mere 19 locations), which would be hot tickets regardless. As with "The Odyssey," these showtimes sold out within minutes.

Fret not: There will be other 70mm IMAX screenings for "Dune: Part Three." But if you absolutely, positively need to see it at 7pm on opening weekend, you're in luck! All you need is $2,100 and a complete absence of sense.