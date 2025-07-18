Why The Odyssey Ticket Presales Set A Horrific Precedent For Appointment Cinema

Of course, all is not literally lost for me, as more showtimes for the film will be added — the big reason why the presale was only one showtime per day is because, again, the movie is still shooting, and the theaters literally can't know what other showtimes to book when there is no final runtime yet. Yet all may be lost for the possibility to casually plan on seeing a major new film in its best format on opening weekend, as this presale proves beyond a doubt that people will happily book themselves a year in advance for the next hot ticket. If you're a well-to-do single person with a flexible schedule, this practice becoming normalized may not mean much to you. However, if you've got a rigid work schedule, a family to support, a partner to consider, or even just a rocky financial situation, prepare to have a headache around what used to be a leisure activity.

The takeaway that Hollywood should be getting from the response to the "Odyssey" presale is that there's a massive demand for premium formats, and that more theaters than just 30 (in the whole world!) should be able to show movies shot specifically for the IMAX 70mm format. There does seem to be a bit of movement in that area, fortunately — there are two new screens being specifically constructed (or revamped) to handle IMAX 70mm in Los Angeles, for instance. Yet the big cities shouldn't be the only places where these films can be seen properly, as it only contributes to the scarcity which puts too much focus on the event and not the art itself. People follow trends, after all, and while it's great to see excitement, demand, and popularity for cool stuff, it can often lead to the art being replaced by the aesthetic. The Criterion Closet should be revered for the culture which the videos are seeking to elucidate, and not simply for the cultural clout it carries.

It's probably unlikely that many other films will be treated in exactly the same way as "The Odyssey," both for the logistical reasons mentioned earlier as well as varying levels of hype. Yet while this won't become the norm for every movie made from now on, it could very well be the reality for most major appointment viewing releases. It may not be as extreme as tickets dropping a year out, but the window for purchase may creep up earlier and earlier. Theater subscription services like AMC A-List, which normally allow a ticket to be booked for an IMAX screening as cheaply as a regular ticket, may consider not just a first screening but all opening weekend screenings an "event" and exclude them from their service, charging full price a la the "Odyssey" presale. Maybe the hotly anticipated "Dune 3" and "Avengers: Doomsday" will begin selling their seats for next year, too, and maybe buying a ticket for a movie may become more like buying season tickets for an opera — remember how theater chains wanted to instill dynamic pricing over the last decade? Whatever ends up happening, there's no denying that this new, strange odyssey of moviegoing has begun, whether we like it or not.