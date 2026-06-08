Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Reportedly Break A Spidey Movie Record

Are your spider-senses tingling, or are you just happy to see what might go down as a record-setting "Spider-Man" movie? Although "Avengers: Doomsday" is set to arrive later this year in a hand-to-hand brawl for the ages with "Dune: Part 3," Marvel Studios' Summer 2026 has always revolved around the upcoming "Brand New Day." The marketing campaign alone has already resulted in a historic first trailer that wracked up over a billion views in a testament to the perpetual staying power of the Spidey brand. Well, that may have just been an appetizer to one heck of a main course.

As it turns out, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may set a new record for the longest movie in the franchise yet. According to new listings by AMC Theatres (via IGN), star Tom Holland's newest sequel will clock in at a whopping 150 minutes or exactly two and a half hours. That will clear the threshold for the longest "Spider-Man" movie to date by scant seconds, besting the previous title-holder of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" by two minutes. In terms of the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, this certainly puts "Brand New Day" on the higher end of the spectrum ... but not quite at the very top. Everyone remembers the gargantuan runtime of "Avengers: Endgame" of a hair over three full hours, followed by "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at two hours and 41 minutes and "Eternals" at two hours and 36 minutes.

The bigger question, of course, is whether "Brand New Day" will fully justify its runtime ... and, most importantly, whether it'll ever actually feel that long.