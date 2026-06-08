Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Reportedly Break A Spidey Movie Record
Are your spider-senses tingling, or are you just happy to see what might go down as a record-setting "Spider-Man" movie? Although "Avengers: Doomsday" is set to arrive later this year in a hand-to-hand brawl for the ages with "Dune: Part 3," Marvel Studios' Summer 2026 has always revolved around the upcoming "Brand New Day." The marketing campaign alone has already resulted in a historic first trailer that wracked up over a billion views in a testament to the perpetual staying power of the Spidey brand. Well, that may have just been an appetizer to one heck of a main course.
As it turns out, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may set a new record for the longest movie in the franchise yet. According to new listings by AMC Theatres (via IGN), star Tom Holland's newest sequel will clock in at a whopping 150 minutes or exactly two and a half hours. That will clear the threshold for the longest "Spider-Man" movie to date by scant seconds, besting the previous title-holder of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" by two minutes. In terms of the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe, this certainly puts "Brand New Day" on the higher end of the spectrum ... but not quite at the very top. Everyone remembers the gargantuan runtime of "Avengers: Endgame" of a hair over three full hours, followed by "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at two hours and 41 minutes and "Eternals" at two hours and 36 minutes.
The bigger question, of course, is whether "Brand New Day" will fully justify its runtime ... and, most importantly, whether it'll ever actually feel that long.
The rumored 150-minute runtime of Spider-Man: Brand New Day makes a lot of sense
No pressure, Spider-Man. Not only does our friendly neighborhood superhero have to pick up the pieces following the game-changing events of "No Way Home," which saw the entire Marvel universe forget Peter Parker's identity (though we all know Peter will reunite with his besties eventually). But he'll have the added challenge of doing so on a broader and more expansive canvas than is typically afforded to most blockbusters these days — outside of Christopher Nolan movies like "The Odyssey," of course.
While that might seem like a tall task for most films, something tells us that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will make full use of every minute. Remember, this is a movie that will have to address the new status quo of New York City following the events of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Peter's newfound (and very lonely) existence as a hero entirely on his own, that pesky problem regarding the changes to his Spider-Man abilities, the myriad of both new and returning villains he has to contend with, and even the appearance of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. Add to that the (likely) fact that we have barely even seen any of the film's final act in its various trailers, and it's clear that this supersized event flick has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. If ever there were a Marvel movie that needed two and a half hours, this would seem to be it.
Let's hope each and every one of those minutes fly by. If not, well, maybe stick to the medium-sized drinks. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters July 31, 2026.