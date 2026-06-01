Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters Confirm Hulk MCU Storyline Rumors

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reveals that Peter has been focusing on his superhero crusades since his lover and friends all forgot about his existence. That's bad, as being Spider-Man is the only thing he has going on in his life, causing him to lose sight of plain, old Peter. As such, his powers start acting out of whack, indicating that Peter is undergoing some type of physical transformation spawned by his inner turmoil. The young hero then reached out to Bruce Banner for help, as he's probably the only scientist who can relate to having out-of-control superpowers.

One theory is that Peter Parker will become Man-Spider in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," as his emotional instability will manifest in his abilities and lead to him becoming the most literal incarnation of his superhero name. At the very least, Peter risks turning into the monster arachnid if he can't sort himself out, making Hulk a fitting opponent for him to go up against.

Bruce Banner's creature alter ego is a cautionary tale for Spidey — a dark mirror, if you will. By overcoming Hulk (and, hopefully, saving Bruce in the process), Spidey will realize that he needs to keep his own inner monster at bay. With great power comes great responsibility, as a wise person in Peter's life once said, and that includes the responsibility of taking care of oneself. Still, we will know what's really going on when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.