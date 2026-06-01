Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters Confirm Hulk MCU Storyline Rumors
The first teaser for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is human again, but don't expect that to last. Some new posters for the film, which you can view on Comic Book Movie, tease a battle between the friendly neighborhood web-slinger and the not-so-jolly green giant, so don't expect these Avengers to necessarily be on the same team this time around.
The first poster sees Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Hulk getting ready for action against a New York City backdrop. Bruce Banner's muscled-out alter ego looks furious, and Spidey seems set on launching a web-shooter at him. In another poster, Spider-Man is shown sitting at a computer, seemingly trying to repair the Hulk Inhibitor Device that keeps the monster at bay. What's more, MJ (Zendaya) is looking over his shoulder, adding more weight to the rumors that Spider-Man reunites with her and Ned (Jacob Batalon) in "Brand New Day."
Spider-Man will also apparently battle The Hand in the upcoming movie, but these posters certainly tease the Hulk as being a major antagonist. That makes sense, too, as transformation will be a core theme in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
The Hulk revelation adds more weight to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Man-Spider tease
The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" reveals that Peter has been focusing on his superhero crusades since his lover and friends all forgot about his existence. That's bad, as being Spider-Man is the only thing he has going on in his life, causing him to lose sight of plain, old Peter. As such, his powers start acting out of whack, indicating that Peter is undergoing some type of physical transformation spawned by his inner turmoil. The young hero then reached out to Bruce Banner for help, as he's probably the only scientist who can relate to having out-of-control superpowers.
One theory is that Peter Parker will become Man-Spider in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," as his emotional instability will manifest in his abilities and lead to him becoming the most literal incarnation of his superhero name. At the very least, Peter risks turning into the monster arachnid if he can't sort himself out, making Hulk a fitting opponent for him to go up against.
Bruce Banner's creature alter ego is a cautionary tale for Spidey — a dark mirror, if you will. By overcoming Hulk (and, hopefully, saving Bruce in the process), Spidey will realize that he needs to keep his own inner monster at bay. With great power comes great responsibility, as a wise person in Peter's life once said, and that includes the responsibility of taking care of oneself. Still, we will know what's really going on when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.