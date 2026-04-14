Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Description Spoils How Peter Parker Reunites With Ned & MJ
CinemaCon is officially in full swing, and fans anxious for even the barest scraps from their most highly-anticipated movies are in luck ... if you like reading secondhand footage descriptions, that is. Unlike more traditional conventions like San Diego Comic Con, the yearly CinemaCon event is geared more towards theater owners and industry folks. More often than not, that means the exclusive footage and reveals shown to attendees who make the trek to Las Vegas tend to, well, stay in Las Vegas.
That's held true even for Sony Pictures' buzzy panel, with its upcoming blockbuster "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" headlining the festivities. By all accounts, the studio showed off a sizzle reel with fresh footage from the sequel. But, thanks to various social media posts from those in attendance, we've been given a clearer picture of what they were able to see. While most everything else about this superhero movie remains shrouded in secrecy, we now know at least one minor spoiler: how Tom Holland's Peter Parker ends up reuniting with his memory-wiped friends. As we (hopefully) remember, 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ended with a magic spell causing the entire world to forget who Spider-Man actually is. Five years later, we're finally seeing the consequences of this game-changing twist.
Deadline and The Wrap were among the outlets to post descriptions of the "Brand New Day" footage shown during the panel, expanding on certain scenes we only glimpsed in the film's trailer. It begins with Peter encountering his former bestie Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in a coffee shop and following him to a house party where he bumps into his old flame MJ (Zendaya). However, it's what happens in the immediate aftermath of these reintroductions that sets up a fascinating new status quo (starting out anyway) in "Brand New Day."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day teases two major subplots for MJ and Ned
Nobody has it harder than Peter Parker, as has always been "Spider-Man" tradition dating back to Marvel's original comic books, and "Brand New Day" finally appears to be zeroing in on the concept of that ol' Parker luck in a big way. Having saved the multiverse at the cost of his relationships with everyone he holds dear, our lonely wall-crawling hero has little choice but to prepare for a new adventure that's ready to twist the screws even more. Set after a four-year time jump, "Brand New Day" is clearly teasing some major subplots for both Ned and MJ ... and both will have a direct effect on Peter himself.
According to the footage descriptions, Peter first runs into Ned and decides to follow him from a distance. This leads him to a nearby bar, where he walks in and discovers a back room filled with newspaper clippings and pictures trying to figure out Spider-Man's true identity. It seems Ned has developed a bit of an obsession, to nobody's surprise, and has even created a "Spidey Tracker" app to get to the bottom of this mystery. Fortunately, he's narrowed down his suspects to Martin Starr's teacher Mr. Harrington and Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson. As for MJ, this storyline is bound to hit even closer to home. After Peter accompanies Ned (who still doesn't recognize him) to her party, his former girlfriend reveals that she's at a crossroads in her life and "waiting for something great" to fall into her lap. Of course, this is when her new boyfriend (played by "Ahsoka" star Eman Esfandi) arrives and kisses her, to Peter's chagrin.
All will be revealed when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.