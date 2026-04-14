Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Description Spoils How Peter Parker Reunites With Ned & MJ

CinemaCon is officially in full swing, and fans anxious for even the barest scraps from their most highly-anticipated movies are in luck ... if you like reading secondhand footage descriptions, that is. Unlike more traditional conventions like San Diego Comic Con, the yearly CinemaCon event is geared more towards theater owners and industry folks. More often than not, that means the exclusive footage and reveals shown to attendees who make the trek to Las Vegas tend to, well, stay in Las Vegas.

That's held true even for Sony Pictures' buzzy panel, with its upcoming blockbuster "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" headlining the festivities. By all accounts, the studio showed off a sizzle reel with fresh footage from the sequel. But, thanks to various social media posts from those in attendance, we've been given a clearer picture of what they were able to see. While most everything else about this superhero movie remains shrouded in secrecy, we now know at least one minor spoiler: how Tom Holland's Peter Parker ends up reuniting with his memory-wiped friends. As we (hopefully) remember, 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ended with a magic spell causing the entire world to forget who Spider-Man actually is. Five years later, we're finally seeing the consequences of this game-changing twist.

Deadline and The Wrap were among the outlets to post descriptions of the "Brand New Day" footage shown during the panel, expanding on certain scenes we only glimpsed in the film's trailer. It begins with Peter encountering his former bestie Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) in a coffee shop and following him to a house party where he bumps into his old flame MJ (Zendaya). However, it's what happens in the immediate aftermath of these reintroductions that sets up a fascinating new status quo (starting out anyway) in "Brand New Day."