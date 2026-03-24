Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Made Hollywood History With Its First Trailer
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" might have been a cultural phenomenon for the ages, but it looks as though "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" could be even bigger. The trailer for Spidey's next outing just surpassed a billion streams, becoming the first movie trailer ever to accomplish that feat.
Per Variety, Sony Pictures released the "Brand New Day" trailer on March 17, 2026, and four days later it crossed the 1 billion views mark. But that's not the only record it broke. Citing data tracker WaveMetrix, the outlet reported the trailer had amassed 718.6 million views in just 24 hours, making it the biggest trailer launch ever. That easily puts it ahead of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer from last year, which racked up 475 million views in the same 24-hour period.
What's more, it took just eight hours for Holland's wall-crawler to web up 373 million views worldwide, significantly more than the previous record-holder "Deadpool and Wolverine," which managed 365 million views in 24 hours in 2024.
Perhaps even more impressive is how the "Brand New Day" trailer performed in comparison to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As Variety notes, the teaser for that mega-hit managed just 355.5 million views in 24 hours, less than half of what "Brand New Day" did in the same time period. Considering "No Way Home" grossed $1.9 billion at the global box office, Sony and Marvel will no doubt be expecting big profits when the new installment finally drops.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's popularity is good news for fans and Marvel Studios
The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer promised major changes for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, who, by the looks of things, is really going through it this time around. While a more dour entry in the Tom Holland Spidey canon might seem like a risk in terms of bringing audiences out to the multiplex, this latest revelation suggests Marvel and Sony needn't be worried.
Much like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," which similarly put Peter Parker through the wringer, "Brand New Day" seems to be a more human-focused story that will allow Holland's hero to shine on his own terms rather than as a cog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine. Raimi's Spidey sequel is frequently cited as one of the best comic book films of all time, and it's heartening to see "Brand New Day" breaking records with a trailer that promises to flip the story of one of the best superhero movies ever.
Even though this is primarily a Sony movie, this development couldn't come at a better time for Marvel Studios. Marvel's 2025 box office proves the MCU has fallen from grace, and it's no secret the company has been struggling to get back on track. One way to do that is double down on big event films, and it looks as though that's exactly what's happening with Marvel's forthcoming "Avengers" sequels. As such, news that Spider-Man's next outing is already breaking records will likely come as somewhat of a relief to the studio.