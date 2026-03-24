Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Made Hollywood History With Its First Trailer

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" might have been a cultural phenomenon for the ages, but it looks as though "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" could be even bigger. The trailer for Spidey's next outing just surpassed a billion streams, becoming the first movie trailer ever to accomplish that feat.

Per Variety, Sony Pictures released the "Brand New Day" trailer on March 17, 2026, and four days later it crossed the 1 billion views mark. But that's not the only record it broke. Citing data tracker WaveMetrix, the outlet reported the trailer had amassed 718.6 million views in just 24 hours, making it the biggest trailer launch ever. That easily puts it ahead of the "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer from last year, which racked up 475 million views in the same 24-hour period.

What's more, it took just eight hours for Holland's wall-crawler to web up 373 million views worldwide, significantly more than the previous record-holder "Deadpool and Wolverine," which managed 365 million views in 24 hours in 2024.

Perhaps even more impressive is how the "Brand New Day" trailer performed in comparison to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." As Variety notes, the teaser for that mega-hit managed just 355.5 million views in 24 hours, less than half of what "Brand New Day" did in the same time period. Considering "No Way Home" grossed $1.9 billion at the global box office, Sony and Marvel will no doubt be expecting big profits when the new installment finally drops.