Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Confirms A Major Change For Tom Holland's Peter Parker
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded the 11-year-long "The Infinity Saga" with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2018, the studio was at long last free to stop crafting every ostensibly standalone narrative to somehow flow into inevitable throwdown with Thanos. They had planned to ease into its second big overarching storyline, "The Multiverse Saga," but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everyone's roll in 2020. When the vaccine was made available in 2021, Marvel crammed four movies into theaters over a four-month span. The results were mixed. Fans flocked to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and showed up in respectable numbers for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (the most obscure Marvel character yet to receive a solo feature). But they showed little interest in "Black Widow," and, for the most part, weren't terribly fond of "Eternals."
It's been rough sledding ever since. The MCU's biggest hits over the last four years have been "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Deadpool & Wolverine," the latter of which goofs on the tepid response to "The Multiverse Saga." After releasing their first outright bomb in "The Marvels," the studio has watched as "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts*" and, most concerningly, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" have failed to even cross the $500 million worldwide threshold (the studio was accustomed to breaking $1 billion globally during the Thanos days). How does Marvel get off the ropes?
A new adventure with our beloved webslinger should almost certainly do the trick. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is due in theaters on July 31, and is expected to crack that $1 billion mark like the last two films did. But this installment could be courting controversy, as, judging from the new trailer, it's bringing back organic web shooters, which, 25 years ago, cheesed off purist fans.
Resumed, the organic web-shooter war has
Back when comic book fans got their movie news from upstart, rumor-mill websites like Ain't It Cool News, Dark Horizons and Corona Coming Attractions, they could make themselves heard in forums or, if they liked to mix it up, AICN's notoriously contentious talkbacks. As a former contributor to and editor of that site, I rarely saw a more heated dispute than the one that exploded around Sam Raimi's use of organic web shooters.
All of the credit/blame belongs to James Cameron, whose scriptment for his unmade "Spider-Man" film sought to make Peter Parker's transformation into the webhead a metaphor for puberty. In other words, the gooey, sticky web-like substance that the young Queens resident blasted out of his wrists was a none too subtle reference to ejaculation.
A sizable chunk of fans didn't want sexy stuff in their Spider-Man movie, so they freaked out. But Raimi and credited writer David Koepp stuck with Cameron's idea, and, ultimately, everyone got used to it. Nevertheless, when Sony rebooted the franchise with Andrew Garfield in the lead, they reverted to mechanical webshooters, and Marvel/Sony stuck with this approach when they re-booted the character with Tom Holland.
In the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the first Marvel movie to be named after a sub-par Sting song, we see Peter undergo a mutation that will leave him with more spider-like qualities, including what appears to be organic webshooters. This will take some getting used to for our protagonist, but fans should be able to quickly adjust, unless they're the kind of purist taking to social media right now to rejoin the organic vs. mechanical debate. Might as well revive the "Peter Jackson is all wrong for 'The Lord of the Rings'" freakout while you're at it.