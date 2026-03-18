Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Confirms A Major Change For Tom Holland's Peter Parker

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded the 11-year-long "The Infinity Saga" with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2018, the studio was at long last free to stop crafting every ostensibly standalone narrative to somehow flow into inevitable throwdown with Thanos. They had planned to ease into its second big overarching storyline, "The Multiverse Saga," but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everyone's roll in 2020. When the vaccine was made available in 2021, Marvel crammed four movies into theaters over a four-month span. The results were mixed. Fans flocked to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and showed up in respectable numbers for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (the most obscure Marvel character yet to receive a solo feature). But they showed little interest in "Black Widow," and, for the most part, weren't terribly fond of "Eternals."

It's been rough sledding ever since. The MCU's biggest hits over the last four years have been "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Deadpool & Wolverine," the latter of which goofs on the tepid response to "The Multiverse Saga." After releasing their first outright bomb in "The Marvels," the studio has watched as "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts*" and, most concerningly, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" have failed to even cross the $500 million worldwide threshold (the studio was accustomed to breaking $1 billion globally during the Thanos days). How does Marvel get off the ropes?

A new adventure with our beloved webslinger should almost certainly do the trick. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is due in theaters on July 31, and is expected to crack that $1 billion mark like the last two films did. But this installment could be courting controversy, as, judging from the new trailer, it's bringing back organic web shooters, which, 25 years ago, cheesed off purist fans.