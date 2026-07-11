First Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Reveals Doctor Doom And Returning X-Men

It's been seven years since all the major forces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled to take on Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame." Now, a new threat will bring together heroes from across the multiverse, including the recently introduced iteration of the Fantastic Four and a collection of mutants from 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" movies.

Some short teaser trailers for "Avengers: Doomsday" have been released, but today Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige gave attendees at Bilibiliworld in Shanghai, China, the first look at official concept art for the movie. It was also shared on X/Twitter by Marvel's former director of visual development, Andy Park, who was laid off along with the rest of the visual development team earlier this year. Park noted that "Doomsday" was "the final full film I had the honor of leading" at Marvel, adding, "This illustration commemorates that journey and reveals the characters and their looks for the first time."

Doctor Doom (played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.) takes center stage in the artwork, but perhaps more interesting is the fact that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is hidden at the centre of it. The image also reveals returning X-Men characters Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Cyclops (James Marsden), Beast (Kelsey Grammer), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn). Here's the "Avengers: Doomsday" concept art in full: