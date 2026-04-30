Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Blasts Disney For Firing Marvel's Visual Development Team

Disney's layoffs arrived in the wake of Asad Ayaz becoming the company's new chief marketing and brand officer. This led to corporate restructuring, which Disney has described as a means to consolidate its brands and streamline its processes. The downside is that it appears to have resulted in cut backs across the board, and the long-term effects of that remain to be seen. Andy Parks, Marvel's director of visual development for over 16 years, was among those who were let go. He also confirmed the story to Evangeline Lilly, inspiring her aforementioned post.

Despite the layoffs, Marvel reportedly still plans to work with actual human beings on its movies and shows — or so it says. However, they will seemingly be hired based on the manpower needed for each project, as opposed to having a full-team in place like before. Could this mean more AI being used as well?

Considering that Marvel used AI for the opening credits sequence of "Secret Invasion," it wouldn't be shocking if Lilly's fears come true. Plus, let's not forget that Disney struck a deal with OpenAI for the latter to use AI-generated images of characters owned by the House of Mouse on platforms like Sora and ChatGPT — an agreement that only fell apart when OpenAI shuttered Sora, prompting Disney to back out. The evidence points toward Lilly's concerns carrying some weight, and that probably isn't good news for the MCU's future. After all, who wants to watch AI slop instead of the work of talented artists?