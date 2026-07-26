Black Panther 3 Will Star David Jonsson As New T'Challa, Coming In 2028 [SDCC]

It's official: "Black Panther 3" is happening. Not that this is a big surprise or anything because it always felt inevitable, but fresh from the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we have confirmation. Ryan Coogler is returning to Wakanda. What else did we learn about it? There's going to be a new Black Panther in the MCU...

Coogler took the stage during the SDCC presentation, with Marvel confirming that the sequel will hit theaters in December 2028. The bigger news came in the form of the confirmation of a new actor taking up the mantle of Black Panther: David Jonsson, known for his work in "Alien: Romulus" and "The Long Walk," which earned its place as one of the all-time great Stephen King adaptations.

Just announced in Hall H: Ryan Coogler returns to Marvel Studios to direct Black Panther 3, only in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/j8XZoLd4s2 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Jonsson won't be replacing Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa. Rather, the actor will be playing a grown up version of T'Challa's son, who we met briefly at the end of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Obviously, the idea here is that there is going to be a passage of time, but there's also going to be a major passing of the torch. Either way, this is a huge deal for the future of the MCU.

David Jonsson is your new Black Panther. Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. pic.twitter.com/JILHDOelQE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

"Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege, the blessing to join ... Believe me, the honor is entirely mine," Jonsson said from the Hall H stage.