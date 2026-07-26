Marvel's Ghost Rider With Ryan Gosling Coming In 2028, Shawn Levy To Direct [SDCC 2026]

For years, Marvel's various character rights were spread all over Hollywood, meaning that when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was coming together, many marquee characters weren't available to Marvel Studios and Disney. In 2013, Marvel Studios got the rights back to the "Ghost Rider" and "Blade" franchises.

Rather famously, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali was announced as the lead of a "Blade" reboot at SDCC seven years ago. The movie never came to fruition. As for Ghost Rider, the lesser-known Robbie Reyes version of the character appeared on Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." for several episodes. Gabriel Luna was supposed to lead a "Ghost Rider" spin-off show that never happened.

Here's Ryan Gosling at SDCC talking about the project:

Ryan Gosling talks about taking on the role of #GhostRider and thanks the Hall H crowd. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CyTZ0LiiSS — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) July 26, 2026

Marvel and Disney are buying Ryan Gosling stock at an all-time high. "Barbie" was a cultural phenomenon that earned the actor a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. He also led "Project Hail Mary," which is one of the biggest movies of 2026. He's also leading "Star Wars: Starfighter" next summer. That gives the character a chance at igniting real interest within the MCU. It's the right match of character and star. Given that Marvel Studios has had a bit of an up-and-down reputation over the last handful of years, they could use some sure things after the Multiverse Saga wraps up.

Previously, Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in a pair of "Ghost Rider" movies. 2007's "Ghost Rider" and 2011's "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," neither of which were received well critically but were modestly successful commercially. Cage's Ghost Rider nearly appeared in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but the cameo didn't come together.

"Ghost Rider" hits theaters in 2028. Stay tuned for more.