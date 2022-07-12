Here's The Marvel Character Ryan Gosling Would Like To Play

Can you believe it's been four years since Ryan Gosling was last on-screen? Well, okay, you probably can. A whole lot's happened in the real world since we last saw the former star of "The Mickey Mouse Club," back when he was casually risking life and limb to get to the moon as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's excellent "First Man." I might have preferred Gosling save his comeback for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" next year, if only because "The Nice Guys" proved we desperately need more comedic Gosling projects in general. That and Gerwig's movie frankly seems way more interesting than Gosling's actual return vehicle: the Russo Brothers' Netflix action flick "The Gray Man."

Regardless, Gosling is currently making the press rounds for "The Gray Man" ahead of its theatrical release this week. And just like clockwork, no sooner is he back to making movies than he's being asked that question that every actor gets asked at some point these days. You know the one. Yes, Gosling has discussed the idea of him playing a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, specifically the rumors about him signing on as cosmic superhero Richard Rider, aka Nova, in the developing "Nova" film. But lo, Gosling has a very different MCU role in mind for himself.

I'll give you a hint: It involves fire, chains, and motorcycles. That's right, it's Frog-Man!