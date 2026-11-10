All 5 Finalists For The Next James Bond, Ranked

Now that Amazon has paid an exorbitant price for the James Bond franchise and made us all wait what seems like an eternity to find out who will play the new 007, it's almost time for an official announcement. At this point, plenty of names have been bandied about and auditions have been ongoing for some time. Now, however, it looks as though Amazon is preparing to crown a successor to Daniel Craig.

Producers have reportedly whittled prospective James Bond actors down to five finalists, including "Disclosure Day" and "Wake Up Dead Man" star Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner of "Fantastic Beasts" and "Eternity" fame, and Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright on the best spy show on TV, "Slow Horses." The trio are said to have carried out screen tests alongside Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, though at this point it remains unclear who will actually don the tux and embark on yet another mission for King and country.

But that just means we have time for a bit more speculation ahead of an official announcement. Bearing in mind Craig's "Casino Royale" casting prompted a major backlash in the early 2000s, before he delivered the greatest James Bond movie ever made, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt. Nobody can say for sure how well suited an actor is to a role, and whoever is cast will no doubt put their all into bringing England's greatest spy to life. But Amazon MGM Studios sure are taking their sweet time announcing the next Bond, so in the meantime we might as well rank the frontrunners.