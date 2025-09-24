There's One Thing Slow Horses Does Better Than Every Other Spy Show
This post contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" season 5, episode 1: "Bad Dates."
The occupants of Slough House in "Slow Horses" aren't a reliable bunch. Together, they've mistakenly called in terrorist attacks, been duped by other departments, and blown more covers than a Michael Bay book signing. They're the antithesis of everything cool in the world of espionage, and most other well-known spies would likely look down on them. It's all part of the charm, unapologetic and unprofessional as it may be, that has made Will Smith's adaptation of the "Slough House" book series one of the best Apple TV+ shows to date.
Now in their fifth season, even with their long list of mistakes, the Slow Horses have still managed to take down the bad guys with little to no recognition for their achievements, and if they do get any, it's strictly as MI5's fall guys. There's no shine to their lives as second-rate spies. It's less a life of martinis and Aston Martins and more one of badly made cups of tea and cars with radios that only play Coldplay.
Even with this unfiltered lifestyle, though, there's one thing that Lamb's group of screw-ups does better than the heroes on other espionage shows or even famous spies on the big screen. In their regular routine of risking danger and death, if one of Jackson Lamb's (Gary Oldman) "Joes" put a foot wrong or, in the case of the season 5 premiere, step away from the dance floor entirely, there's no big spectacle or emotional farewell. At Slough House, it's just another day at work — and one more reason why "Slow Horses" is still the best spy show on streaming.
Slow Horses doesn't dwell on the dearly departed
Up until now, "Slow Horses" has endured three significant losses, all of which saw likable characters making sharp and swift exits. The first was Olivia Cooke's Sid back in season 1, followed by Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns) taking a wrong turn with some Russians that cost him his life. The third was when Marcus Longridge (Kadiff Kirwan) took a bullet from a Slough House invader. Even on a team that is constantly under each other's feet in their now beloved, cramped, and worn-down office, the impact of their passing only went so far. For Min, Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) was grief-stricken, and it looks like Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) will be the same for Marcus, with both finding themselves on self-destructive paths, making them dangerous in the field.
For everyone else, though, the passing of their colleagues has been dealt with almost like office gossip. It's news that casually makes its way through Slough House as if it concerned someone being fired or handing in their resignation. It's this level of normality around the darkest part of the characters' jobs that makes "Slow Horses" a compelling and realistic watch. More often than not, the show hews closer to the atmosphere of Dunder Mifflin in "The Office" than it does "24" or "The Night Agent." It's also what the author of the original book series had in mind even before his novels made their way to the screen.
Slow Horses is so much more unforgiving than other spy stories (and better for it)
In a Q&A for season 5 (via Radio Times), "Slough House" author Mick Herron discussed how Slough House's occupants handle death or departures in their line of work. "I wanted to write about the effect on the other characters of taking one of those characters away, and the responses they would have, ranging from being really heartbroken to Roddy (Christopher Chung), who didn't give a toss," he explained. Indeed, this idea is handled brilliantly through "Slow Horses," but what's equally impressive is how the Joes who've left of their own accord have departed just as quickly and bluntly as those who've been killed in action.
In season 5, episode 1, "Bad Dates," Slough House suffers a loss when Louisa finally decides to leave, choosing to walk out the back door rather than endure a big farewell from her colleagues. The moment ends with a quiet drink — and an awkward kiss — by the water with River (Jack Lowden), who was politely told that this is where their friendship ends. "I think it's a more 'Don't call me, I'll call you' sort of space," she explains, much to her colleague's disappointment, as she opts to completely leave the spy life behind. In any other show, fans might hold onto a flicker of hope that she'll return, but it's a testament to both Herron and Smith that it feels more certain she won't. These are the "Slow Horses," where second chances don't exist and death is always nearby. It's all part of the job, even if they do it very, very badly.
New episodes of "Slow Horses" premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+.