There's One Thing Slow Horses Does Better Than Every Other Spy Show

This post contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" season 5, episode 1: "Bad Dates."

The occupants of Slough House in "Slow Horses" aren't a reliable bunch. Together, they've mistakenly called in terrorist attacks, been duped by other departments, and blown more covers than a Michael Bay book signing. They're the antithesis of everything cool in the world of espionage, and most other well-known spies would likely look down on them. It's all part of the charm, unapologetic and unprofessional as it may be, that has made Will Smith's adaptation of the "Slough House" book series one of the best Apple TV+ shows to date.

Now in their fifth season, even with their long list of mistakes, the Slow Horses have still managed to take down the bad guys with little to no recognition for their achievements, and if they do get any, it's strictly as MI5's fall guys. There's no shine to their lives as second-rate spies. It's less a life of martinis and Aston Martins and more one of badly made cups of tea and cars with radios that only play Coldplay.

Even with this unfiltered lifestyle, though, there's one thing that Lamb's group of screw-ups does better than the heroes on other espionage shows or even famous spies on the big screen. In their regular routine of risking danger and death, if one of Jackson Lamb's (Gary Oldman) "Joes" put a foot wrong or, in the case of the season 5 premiere, step away from the dance floor entirely, there's no big spectacle or emotional farewell. At Slough House, it's just another day at work — and one more reason why "Slow Horses" is still the best spy show on streaming.