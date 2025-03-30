Where Was The Office Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

Part of what made the original British version of "The Office" and the early seasons of its American counterpart so engaging was that they both felt so tactile and believable. Sure, the later seasons of the U.S. version of "The Office" weren't its best, but initially, the characters and their interactions felt real, the drudgery of their office work felt real, and that very office itself felt real. No doubt helped by the well-executed mockumentary format and use of mostly unknown actors, this element of realism was part of what made the show as enduringly beloved as it became — everybody, at one time, had a boss like Michael Scott, and everybody had endured the beige, fluorescent hellscape that was the modern office.

It's a testament to the production team's talents on the U.S. "Office" (which Ricky Gervais wasn't involved with) that most of the series was shot on a set. The Dunder Mifflin office itself was actually fabricated on a Los Angeles soundstage, yet felt just as real as any other office space we'd ever seen. It helped that numerous other locations in the series were actual places, but once again, the production team managed to deceive us all in the best way possible, making various L.A. locales look like they could very much exist in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where the show itself was set.

It's worth taking a look at where "The Office" was shot, not only to marvel at the way the show managed to make sunny L.A. look and feel like northeast Pennsylvania, but how the show managed to construct a whole world of its own that felt consistently realistic.

